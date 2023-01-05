Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:30 2023-01-05 am EST
547.35 INR   -0.63%
01/05/2023 | 12:18am EST
PU
01/04Subject : Discontinuation of usage of pool accounts for transactions in units of mutual funds on BSE StAR MF Platform – Update
PU
01/04Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Shivakar Developers Private Limited
PU
BSE : Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD & CEO of BSE

01/05/2023 | 12:18am EST
Media Release

Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD & CEO of BSE

Mumbai, January 4, 2023: Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had approved the name of Mr. Ramamurthy as the MD & CEO of the Exchange in November 2022.

Media Contact:

Yatin Padia / Shruti Nitesh

022 2272 8516 / 8108000974

Yatin.padia@bseindia.com / Shruti.nitesh@adfactorspr.com

BSE Ltd. published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 05:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 88,8 M 88,8 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,1 M 28,1 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,5x
Yield 2023 2,27%
Capitalization 74 613 M 902 M 902 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,71x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 550,80 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED3.79%924
CME GROUP INC.0.47%60 776
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-1.52%13 591
ASX LIMITED-1.26%8 756
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.00%7 641
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-0.44%5 905