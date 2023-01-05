BSE : Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD & CEO of BSE

Media Release

Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy takes charge as MD & CEO of BSE

Mumbai, January 4, 2023: Mr. Sundararaman Ramamurthy has assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BSE.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had approved the name of Mr. Ramamurthy as the MD & CEO of the Exchange in November 2022.

