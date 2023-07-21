Notice No. 20230721-47 Notice Date 21 Jul 2023 Category Trading Segment General Subject Network link report for market participants Content

This is in continuation to following two Notices.<_o3a_p>

1. Master Circular IT 2023 Notice Number (bseindia.com) 2. Advisory dated 19th July 2023 captioned " Advisory - Bandwidth Capacity Planning /Link Upgrade" Notice Number (bseindia.com)

Trading members may kindly note the following: -

· As a further step to facilitate enhanced monitoring of capacity at Trading member level, we would be sending the following reports to members via email with immediate effect. Link related Alerts / reports. <_o3a_p>

S. No<_o3a_p> Alert / Report<_o3a_p> Frequency<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> Link Up / Down alert<_o3a_p> Event based<_o3a_p> 2<_o3a_p> Consolidated 'Morning link checklist' report for all your links<_o3a_p> Daily 8 A.M.<_o3a_p> 3<_o3a_p> Consolidated graphical 'Link Bandwidth Utilization Report" for all your links<_o3a_p> Daily after 8 P.M.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· With immediate effect, above mentioned reports are being sent to compliance officers of respective members.



<_o3a_p> · To ensure that the messages reach the right person at the Trading Member level, we urge you to identify the right persons to whom these messages need to be sent and inform us the name of the person, designation, and his/her email id. This would facilitate seamless exchange of communication resulting in quicker action at your end too. <_o3a_p>

Kindly send these details to

Bse.networks@bseindia.com

<_o3a_p>

· Members who had opted for such reports in response to announcement in Master Circular will henceforth get bandwidth reports too in addition to link reports. <_o3a_p>

For any queries, please feel free to write to Bse.networks@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

Rahul Sharma

Sr. GM - IT