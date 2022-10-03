BSE : No Dealings in Partly Paid Equity Shares of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd (Scrip Code 890159)

Notice No. 20221003-12 Notice Date 03 Oct 2022 Category Corporate Actions Segment Equity Subject No Dealings in Partly Paid Equity Shares of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd (Scrip Code 890159) Content

NOTICES

Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of Partly Paid-Up Rights Equity Shares to whom call Notices will be dispatched for payment of First and Final call money on Partly Paid-Up Rights Equity Shares. Hence, Trading Members are advised not to deal in the Partly Paid-Up Equity Shares of the Company as mentioned under:<_o3a_p>

COMPANY NAME <_o3a_p> CODE<_o3a_p> RECORD DATE<_o3a_p> PURPOSE<_o3a_p> NO DEALINGS<_o3a_p> FROM DATE & <_o3a_p> SETT. NO.<_o3a_p> Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.<_o3a_p> Partly Paid up Equity Shares<_o3a_p> (890159)<_o3a_p> 07/10/2022<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> To ascertain the shareholders of partly paid shares who are eligible to pay the First and Final Call of Rs.7.50/- per share towards partly paid shares of the Company.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 07/10/2022<_o3a_p> DR-630/2022-2023<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p>

Trading Members of the Exchange are required to take note of it.<_o3a_p>

Marian Dsouza<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager - Listing Operations (CRD)<_o3a_p>

October 03,2022