BSE : Non Business Day for scheme of HSBC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

20220907-1
Notice Date
07 Sep 2022
Category
Trading
Segment
Mutual Fund
Subject
Non Business Day for scheme of HSBC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that we have received communication from HSBC Mutual Fund that markets will be closed for HSBC BRAZIL FUNDon September 07, 2022 on account of "Non Business Day"on BSE StAR MF Platform.
Hence subscription/redemption/Switch/SIP/STP/SWP/ASTP will not be allowed in these schemes through BSE StAR MF platform on the date mentioned.
Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace
Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds
