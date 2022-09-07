BSE : Non Business Day for scheme of HSBC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20220907-1 Notice Date 07 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Non Business Day for scheme of HSBC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform Content

NOTICES

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that we have received communication from HSBC Mutual Fund that markets will be closed for HSBC BRAZIL FUND on September 07, 2022 on account of "Non Business Day"on BSE StAR MF Platform.

Hence subscription/redemption/Switch/SIP/STP/SWP/ASTP will not be allowed in these schemes through BSE StAR MF platform on the date mentioned.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds