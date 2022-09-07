Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:03 2022-09-07 am EDT
675.00 INR   -0.18%
09/07BSE : Non Business Day for scheme of HSBC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
09/06BSE : SAT Order in the matter of Sanraa Media Ltd, in respect of Uma Karthikeyan and Ors.
PU
09/06BSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Svatantra Microfin Private Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Non Business Day for scheme of HSBC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

09/07/2022 | 12:00am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220907-1 Notice Date 07 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Non Business Day for scheme of HSBC Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs are hereby informed that we have received communication from HSBC Mutual Fund that markets will be closed for HSBC BRAZIL FUNDon September 07, 2022 on account of "Non Business Day"on BSE StAR MF Platform.

Hence subscription/redemption/Switch/SIP/STP/SWP/ASTP will not be allowed in these schemes through BSE StAR MF platform on the date mentioned.

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 03:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,6x
Yield 2023 1,88%
Capitalization 91 607 M 1 147 M 1 147 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,0x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 676,25 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED2.89%1 117
CME GROUP INC.-14.78%69 979
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-33.31%13 651
ASX LIMITED-17.00%10 146
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-18.29%7 710
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-40.49%3 657