    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-16 am EDT
662.90 INR   -0.77%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Non Business Day for scheme of NIPPON INDIA Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

09/16/2022 | 08:40am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220916-35 Notice Date 16 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund
Subject Non Business Day for scheme of NIPPON INDIA Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
Content

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from NIPPON INDIA Mutual Fund that markets will be closed for NIPPON INDIA JAPAN EQUITY FUND on September 19, 2022 on account of "Non-Business Day" on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

Hence, Subscription/Redemption/Switch/SIP/STP/SWP/ASTP will not be allowed in above scheme through BSE StAR MF platform on September 19, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 12:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 44,1x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 90 496 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,2x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,90x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 668,05 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED4.46%1 134
CME GROUP INC.-16.50%68 570
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-36.18%13 064
ASX LIMITED-20.32%9 627
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.40%7 452
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-39.08%3 766