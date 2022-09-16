BSE : Non Business Day for scheme of NIPPON INDIA Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform

Notice No. 20220916-35 Notice Date 16 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Mutual Fund Subject Non Business Day for scheme of NIPPON INDIA Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform Content

NOTICES

MFIs/MFDs/RIAs/RFDs are hereby informed that we have received communication from NIPPON INDIA Mutual Fund that markets will be closed for NIPPON INDIA JAPAN EQUITY FUND on September 19, 2022 on account of "Non-Business Day" on BSE StAR MF Platform.<_o3a_p>

Hence, Subscription/Redemption/Switch/SIP/STP/SWP/ASTP will not be allowed in above scheme through BSE StAR MF platform on September 19, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Zeeta Eustace

Sr. General Manager - Mutual Funds Dy. General Manager - Mutual Funds