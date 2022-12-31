Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2022-12-30 am EST
544.90 INR   +1.67%
08:08aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on January 03, 2022
PU
12/30Bse : Trading and settlement programme for egr segment for the period from 01.01.2023 to 31.01.2023
PU
12/30Bse : Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January 04, 2022

12/31/2022 | 08:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221231-3 Notice Date 31 Dec 2022
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January 04, 2022
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on December 30, 2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced to sell three Treasury Bills through Auction on January 04, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20180423-42, dated April 26,2018 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

December 31, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

New/<_o3a_p>

Reissue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size<_o3a_p>

(Cr)<_o3a_p>

Minimum Lot

& multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Max Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

91 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

091T050423<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

7000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

350<_o3a_p>

182 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

182T040723<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

13000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

650<_o3a_p>

364 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

364T030124<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

500<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468/8704<_o3a_p>

/8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations <_o3a_p>

December 30, 2022<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investors)<_o3a_p>

January 03, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date<_o3a_p>

(Members)<_o3a_p>

January 04, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

January 04, 2022<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

January 05, 2022<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 31 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2022 13:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
08:08aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on January ..
PU
12/30Bse : Trading and settlement programme for egr segment for the period from 01.01.2023 to 3..
PU
12/30Bse : Final Order in the Matter of Profit Guru.
PU
12/30Bse : Order in the matter of unregistered investment advisory services by Mehul Pravinbhai..
PU
12/30Bse : Order In the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory by www.getcommoditytips.com.
PU
12/30Bse : Order In the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by M/s. Kuber Capit..
PU
12/30Bse : Introduction of Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) platform in case of disruption..
PU
12/30Bse : Listing of new debt securities of GMR Enterprises Private Limited
PU
12/30Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Tata Power Co. Ltd
PU
12/30Bse : BCX – Tender Period Margin Tracker – January 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,1x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 73 814 M 892 M 892 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 544,90 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-14.79%892
CME GROUP INC.-25.96%60 492
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.16%13 506
ASX LIMITED-26.78%8 949
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-24.64%7 579
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY43.88%5 780