Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-01-13 am EST
534.40 INR   +0.36%
04:50aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January 18, 2023
PU
04:50aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on January 17, 2023
PU
01/14Bse : Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January 18, 2023

01/15/2023 | 04:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230115-2 Notice Date 15 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January 18, 2023
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on January 13, 2023, informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced to sell three Treasury Bills through Auction on January 18, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20180423-42, dated April 26,2018 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

January 14, 2023, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

New/<_o3a_p>

Reissue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

Minimum Lot

& multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Max Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

91 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

091T200423<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

7000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

350<_o3a_p>

182 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

182T190723<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

13000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

650<_o3a_p>

364 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

364T180124<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

500<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468/8704<_o3a_p>

/8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations <_o3a_p>

January 14, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investors)<_o3a_p>

January 17, 2023, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date<_o3a_p>

(Members)<_o3a_p>

January 18, 2023, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

January 18, 2023<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

January 19, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2023 09:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
04:50aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January ..
PU
04:50aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on January ..
PU
01/14Bse : Changes in settlement type of certain schemes of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE St..
PU
01/13Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Markolines Pavement Technologies Limited
PU
01/13Bse : List of Privately placed bonds available for DVP III Settlement in Institutional seg..
PU
01/13Bse : Listing of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Chemmanur Credits and In..
PU
01/13Bse : Listing of Equity Shares of Eastern Logica Infoway Limited
PU
01/13Bse : Listing of new debt securities of ECap Equities Limited
PU
01/13Bse : Listing of new debt securities of John Deere Financial India Private Limited
PU
01/13Bse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Triveni Turbine Lim..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,4 M 90,4 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,4x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 72 391 M 891 M 891 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,85x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,48x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 534,40 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.93%891
CME GROUP INC.5.08%63 175
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.9.73%14 896
ASX LIMITED-0.44%9 117
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.98%7 677
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY0.22%5 796