    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:46 2023-01-20 am EST
521.40 INR   +0.31%
Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January 20, 2023
PU
Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on January 24, 2023
PU
Bse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for KAMA Holdings Limited
PU
BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January 20, 2023

01/22/2023 | 01:11pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230122-2 Notice Date 22 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January 20, 2023
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on January 25, 2023, informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced to sell three Treasury Bills through Auction on January 20, 2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20180423-42, dated April 26,2018 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

January 21, 2023, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investors)<_o3a_p>

January 24, 2023, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date<_o3a_p>

(Members)<_o3a_p>

January 25, 2023, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

January 25, 2023<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

January 27, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

New/<_o3a_p>

Reissue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

Minimum Lot

& multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Max Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

91 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

091T270423<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

7000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

350<_o3a_p>

182 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

182T260723<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

12000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

600<_o3a_p>

364 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

364T250124<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

500<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468/8704<_o3a_p>

/8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations <_o3a_p>

January 21, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2023 18:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
