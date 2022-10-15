Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
595.30 INR   +0.70%
05:43aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on October 18, 2022
PU
10/14Bse : Listing of new debt securities of ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
PU
10/14Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Indian Railway Finance Corporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on October 19, 2022

10/15/2022 | 03:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221016-1 Notice Date 16 Oct 2022
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on October 19, 2022
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on October 14, 2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced to sell three Treasury Bills through Auction on October 19, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20180423-42, dated April 26,2018 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

October 15, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

New/<_o3a_p>

Reissue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

Minimum Lot & multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Max Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

91 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

091T1801223<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

500<_o3a_p>

182 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

182T190423<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

6000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

300<_o3a_p>

364 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

364T181023<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

6000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

300<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468/8704<_o3a_p>

/8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations <_o3a_p>

October 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investors)<_o3a_p>

October 18, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date<_o3a_p>

(Members)<_o3a_p>

October 19, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

October 19, 2022<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

October 20, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2022 19:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:43aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on October ..
PU
10/14Bse : Listing of new debt securities of ICICI HOME FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
PU
10/14Bse : Listing of new debt securities of Indian Railway Finance Corporation
PU
10/14Bonus Issue Of Regency Fincorp Limit : 540175)
PU
10/14New Isin Number Of Hle Glascoat Limi : 522215)
PU
10/14Bse : Mock trading in Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment
PU
10/14Bse : Listing of New Securities of Suraj Industries Ltd.
PU
10/14Bse : Listing of Securities of COASTAL CORPORATION LTD.- Partly Paid up Equity Shares (Rig..
PU
10/14Bse : Availability of WOC TAX SAVER FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
10/14Bse : Call Money Notice for Partly Paid-up Equity Share of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,9x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 80 641 M 980 M 980 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,83x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,33x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 595,30 INR
Average target price 612,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 2,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-6.91%980
CME GROUP INC.-24.79%61 758
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-46.71%10 908
ASX LIMITED-26.75%8 205
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.85%7 070
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY59.94%6 425