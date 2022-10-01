Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:27 2022-09-30 am EDT
605.90 INR   +0.83%
02:44pBse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on October 4, 2022
PU
09/30Bse : Confirmatory Order in the matter of Pradeep Chaudhary (Proprietor Profit Guruji)
PU
09/30Bse : Market Wide Position Limits for stocks traded under SLBS –October 2022.
PU
BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on October 4, 2022

10/01/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221001-1 Notice Date 01 Oct 2022
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on October 4, 2022
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on September 30,2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced to sell three Treasury Bills through Auction on October 4, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20180423-42, dated April 26,2018 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

October 01, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

New/<_o3a_p>

Reissue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

Minimum Lot

& multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Max Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

91 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

091T0301223<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

500<_o3a_p>

182 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

182T040423<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

6000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

300<_o3a_p>

364 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

364T031023<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

6000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

300<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468/8704<_o3a_p>

/8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations <_o3a_p>

October 1, 2022<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investors)<_o3a_p>

October 3, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date<_o3a_p>

(Members)<_o3a_p>

October 4, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

October 4, 2022<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

October 6, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2022 18:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
