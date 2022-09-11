Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:59 2022-09-09 am EDT
684.55 INR   -1.33%
01:40pBSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on September 13, 2022
PU
01:40pBSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on September 14, 2022
PU
09/09BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Future Enterprises Limited
PU
BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on September 14, 2022

09/11/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220911-2 Notice Date 11 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on September 14, 2022
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on September 09,2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced to sell three Treasury Bills through Auction on September 14, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20180423-42, dated April 26,2018 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

September 10, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

New/<_o3a_p>

Reissue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

Minimum Lot

& multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Max Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

91 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

091T141222<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

9000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

450<_o3a_p>

182 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

182T150323<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

7000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

350<_o3a_p>

364 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

364T130923<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

5000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

250<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468/8704<_o3a_p>

/8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations <_o3a_p>

September 10, 2022<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investors)<_o3a_p>

September 13, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date<_o3a_p>

(Members)<_o3a_p>

September 14, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

September 14, 2022<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

September 15, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 17:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
