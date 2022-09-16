Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-16 am EDT
662.90 INR   -0.77%
12:50aBSE : Markets schedule (Mock )after switchover from PR to DR on 17h September 2022
PU
09/16BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on September 20, 2022
PU
09/16BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on September 21, 2022
PU
BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on September 21, 2022

09/16/2022 | 10:00pm EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220917-1 Notice Date 17 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on September 21, 2022
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on September 16,2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced to sell three Treasury Bills through Auction on September 21, 2022.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20180423-42, dated April 26,2018 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

September 17, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

New/<_o3a_p>

Reissue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

Minimum Lot & multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs.)<_o3a_p>

Max Amt<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

91 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

091T211222<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

9000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

450<_o3a_p>

182 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

182T220323<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

7000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

350<_o3a_p>

364 Day T-Bill<_o3a_p>

364T200923<_o3a_p>

T-Bills<_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

5000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

250<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468/8704<_o3a_p>

/8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations <_o3a_p>

September 17, 2022<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investors)<_o3a_p>

September 20, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date<_o3a_p>

(Members)<_o3a_p>

September 21, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

September 21, 2022<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

September 22, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2022 01:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
