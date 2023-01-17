Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:01:24 2023-01-18 am EST
530.40 INR   -0.09%
01/17Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on January 20. 2023
PU
01/17Bse : Addendum to the Notice No. 20230117-14 dated January 17, 2023 - Suspension of trading in securities of companies for non-compliances with provisions of certain Regulations of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
PU
01/17Bse : Availability of TATA NIFTY G-SEC DEC 2029 INDEX FUND for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on January 20. 2023

01/17/2023 | 11:40pm EST
Notice No. 20230118-1 Notice Date 18 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on January 20. 2023
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on January 17, 2023, informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced to sell four dated securities through Auction on January 20. 2023. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20180423-42, dated April 23, 2018, regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

January 17, 2023, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Members)<_o3a_p>

January 20. 2023, till 8.00 am<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date<_o3a_p>

(Direct Investor)<_o3a_p>

January 19, 2023, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

January 20. 2023<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

January 23, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

New /Re-issue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

Min Sub. Units & multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Max Amt (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

7.38% GS 2027<_o3a_p>

738GS27J23<_o3a_p>

G-Sec<_o3a_p>

Re-issue<_o3a_p>

7,000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

2 crs<_o3a_p>

7.26% GS 2032<_o3a_p>

726GS32J23<_o3a_p>

G-Sec<_o3a_p>

Re-issue<_o3a_p>

12,000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

2 crs<_o3a_p>

7.36% GS 2052<_o3a_p>

736GS52J23<_o3a_p>

G-Sec<_o3a_p>

Re-issue<_o3a_p>

9,000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

2 crs<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:- <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468/8704<_o3a_p>

/8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

January 18, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 04:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,2x
Yield 2023 2,35%
Capitalization 71 917 M 881 M 881 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,79x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,43x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 530,90 INR
Average target price 605,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.89%887
CME GROUP INC.4.44%63 175
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.37%14 896
ASX LIMITED0.72%9 232
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.69%7 643
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-2.98%5 770