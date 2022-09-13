Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:25 2022-09-13 am EDT
679.50 INR   -0.64%
BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on September 16, 2022

09/13/2022 | 05:30am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220913-21 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on September 16, 2022
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on September 05, 2022, informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced to sell four dated securities through Auction on September 16, 2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20180423-42, dated April 23, 2018, regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

September 13, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Members)<_o3a_p>

September 16, 2022, till 8.00 am<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investor)<_o3a_p>

September 15, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

September 16, 2022<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

September 19, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

New /<_o3a_p>

Re-issue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size <_o3a_p>

(Cr)<_o3a_p>

Min Sub. Units & multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Max Amt (Rs.)<_o3a_p>

6.69% GS 2024<_o3a_p>

669GS24S22<_o3a_p>

G-Sec<_o3a_p>

Re-issue<_o3a_p>

4,000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

2 crs<_o3a_p>

7.10% GS 2029<_o3a_p>

710GS29S22<_o3a_p>

G-Sec<_o3a_p>

Re-issue<_o3a_p>

7,000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

2 crs<_o3a_p>

7.26% GS 2032<_o3a_p>

726GS32S22<_o3a_p>

G-Sec<_o3a_p>

Re-issue<_o3a_p>

13,000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

2 crs<_o3a_p>

New GS 2062<_o3a_p>

NewGS62S22<_o3a_p>

G-Sec<_o3a_p>

NEW <_o3a_p>

9,000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

2 crs<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:- <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468/8704<_o3a_p>

/8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

September 13, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 09:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
