BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on September 30, 2022

Notice No. 20220928-1 Notice Date 28 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Debt Subject Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on September 30, 2022 Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on September 26, 2022, informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced to sell four dated securities through Auction on September 30, 2022. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20180423-42, dated April 23, 2018, regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p> https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p> Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p> September 27, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p> (24 hours availability)<_o3a_p> Bid Collection End Date (Members)<_o3a_p> September 30, 2022, till 8.00 am<_o3a_p> Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investor)<_o3a_p> September 29, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p> Auction Date<_o3a_p> September 30, 2022<_o3a_p> Settlement Date<_o3a_p> October 3, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> Type<_o3a_p> New /<_o3a_p> Re-issue<_o3a_p> Issue Size <_o3a_p> (Cr)<_o3a_p> Min Sub. Units & multiples<_o3a_p> Min Amt (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Max Amt (Rs.)<_o3a_p> 6.69% GS 2024<_o3a_p> 669GS24S22<_o3a_p> G-Sec<_o3a_p> Re-issue<_o3a_p> 4,000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 2 crs<_o3a_p> 7.10% GS 2029<_o3a_p> 710GS29S22<_o3a_p> G-Sec<_o3a_p> Re-issue<_o3a_p> 7,000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 2 crs<_o3a_p> 7.26% GS 2032<_o3a_p> 726GS32S22<_o3a_p> G-Sec<_o3a_p> Re-issue<_o3a_p> 13,000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 2 crs<_o3a_p> 7.40% GS 2062<_o3a_p> 740GS62S22<_o3a_p> G-Sec<_o3a_p> Re-issue<_o3a_p> 9,000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 2 crs<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:- <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p> Team<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> Tel. No.<_o3a_p> New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p> Bidding related queries<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> 022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p> Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p> ICCL Operations<_o3a_p> bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8468/8704<_o3a_p> /8264<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

September 27, 2022<_o3a_p>