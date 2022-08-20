BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on August 23, 2022

Notice No. 20220820-13 Notice Date 20 Aug 2022 Category Trading Segment Debt Subject Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on August 23, 2022 Content

NOTICES

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on August 19, 2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced SDL Securities Auction on August 23, 2022 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20191122-28, dated November 22, 2019 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for State Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p> https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p> Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p> August 20, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p> (24 hours availability)<_o3a_p> Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investor)<_o3a_p> August 22, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p> Bid Collection End Date (Members)<_o3a_p> August 23, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p> Auction Date<_o3a_p> August 23, 2022<_o3a_p> Settlement Date<_o3a_p> August 24, 2002<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> Type<_o3a_p> New/<_o3a_p> Re-issue<_o3a_p> Issue Size<_o3a_p> (Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p> Min <_o3a_p> Units & multiples<_o3a_p> Min Amt (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Max Amt (Rs. In CRS)<_o3a_p> AS SDL 2032<_o3a_p> ASNW2032<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 800<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> KL SDL 2038<_o3a_p> KLNW2038<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> PB SDL 2042<_o3a_p> PBNW2042<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 500<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> 7.82% PB SDL 2042<_o3a_p> PB078242<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> Re-issue<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> TS SDL 2045<_o3a_p> TSNW2045<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 500<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> TS SDL 2046<_o3a_p> TSNW2046<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 500<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> UP SDL 2032<_o3a_p> UPNW2032<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 2500<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 25<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p> Team<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> Tel. No.<_o3a_p> New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p> Bidding related queries<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p> Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p> ICCL Operations<_o3a_p> bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8468 / 5784 /8264 / 8467 / 8223 / 8704 / 5163<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

August 20, 2022<_o3a_p>