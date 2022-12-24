Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-23 am EST
526.25 INR   -4.21%
12:32pBse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on December 28, 2022
PU
12:32pBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on December 27, 2022
PU
12/23Bse : Order in the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by Capital Solutions Proprietor Manish Dubey
PU
BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on December 27, 2022

12/24/2022 | 12:32pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221224-1 Notice Date 24 Dec 2022
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on December 27, 2022
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on December 23, 2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced SDL Securities Auction on December 27, 2022 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20191122-28, dated November 22,2019 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for State Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

December 24, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investor)<_o3a_p>

December 26, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Members)<_o3a_p>

December 27, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

December 27, 2022<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

December 28, 2002<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

New/<_o3a_p>

Re-issue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size<_o3a_p>

(Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

Min Sub. Units & multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Max Amt (Rs. In crs)<_o3a_p>

AR SDL 2032<_o3a_p>

ARNW2032<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

559<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

5.59<_o3a_p>

GA SDL 2032<_o3a_p>

GANW2032<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

GJ SDL 2030<_o3a_p>

GJNW2030<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

GJ SDL 2031<_o3a_p>

GJNW2031<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

JK SDL 2037<_o3a_p>

JKNW2037<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

495.28<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

4.95<_o3a_p>

JH SDL 2031<_o3a_p>

JHNW2031<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

KA SDL 2032<_o3a_p>

KANW2032<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

2000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

20<_o3a_p>

KA SDL 2034<_o3a_p>

KANW2034<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

2000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

20<_o3a_p>

KL SDL 2032<_o3a_p>

KLNW2032<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1500<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

15<_o3a_p>

PY SDL 2032<_o3a_p>

PYNW2032<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

150<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

1.5<_o3a_p>

PY SDL 2037<_o3a_p>

PYNW2037<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

150<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

1.5<_o3a_p>

PB SDL 2039<_o3a_p>

PBNW2039<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1942<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

19.42<_o3a_p>

RJ SDL 2032<_o3a_p>

RJNW2032<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1251<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

12.51<_o3a_p>

TN SDL 2032<_o3a_p>

TNNW2032<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

2000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

20<_o3a_p>

TN SDL 2037<_o3a_p>

TNNW2037<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

2000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

20<_o3a_p>

TS SDL 2034<_o3a_p>

TSNW2034<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

TS SDL 2035<_o3a_p>

TSNW2035<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

WB SDL 2039<_o3a_p>

WBNW2039<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

2000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

20<_o3a_p>

WB SDL 2041<_o3a_p>

WBNW2041<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

2000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

20<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468 / 5784 /8264 / 8467 / 8223 / 8704 / 5163<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

December 24, 2022 <_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2022 17:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
