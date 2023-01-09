Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:21 2023-01-09 am EST
538.20 INR   -0.70%
04:29aBse : Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for MEDIAONE GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT Ltd - Live Activities Schedule
PU
03:59aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding Facility for Auction of Treasury Bills (T-Bills) on January 11, 2023
PU
03:59aBse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on January 10, 2022
PU
BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on January 10, 2022

01/09/2023 | 03:59am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230109-10 Notice Date 09 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Debt
Subject Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on January 10, 2022
Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on January 6, 2023 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced SDL Securities Auction on January 10, 2022 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20191122-28, dated November 22,2019 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for State Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>

https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>

January 07, 2023, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>

(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investor)<_o3a_p>

January 09, 2023, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>

Bid Collection End Date (Members)<_o3a_p>

January 10, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>

Auction Date<_o3a_p>

January 10, 2022<_o3a_p>

Settlement Date<_o3a_p>

January 11, 2002<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p>

Symbol<_o3a_p>

Type<_o3a_p>

New/Re-issue<_o3a_p>

Issue Size (Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>

Min Sub. Units & multiples<_o3a_p>

Min Amt (Rs.) <_o3a_p>

Max Amt (Rs. In CRS)<_o3a_p>

AP SDL 2029<_o3a_p>

APNW2029<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

AP SDL 2033<_o3a_p>

APNW2033<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

TN SDL 2033<_o3a_p>

TNNW2033<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

TS SDL 2036<_o3a_p>

TSNW2036<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

TS SDL 2037<_o3a_p>

TSNW2037<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

1000<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

10<_o3a_p>

TS SDL 2040<_o3a_p>

TSNW2040<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

500<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

UK SDL 2033<_o3a_p>

UKNW2033<_o3a_p>

SDL <_o3a_p>

New<_o3a_p>

500<_o3a_p>

100<_o3a_p>

10000<_o3a_p>

5<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p>

Team<_o3a_p>

Email ID<_o3a_p>

Tel. No.<_o3a_p>

New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>

Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>

Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>

ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>

bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>

022-2272 8468 / 5784 /8264 / 8467 / 8223 / 8704 / 5163<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

January 6, 2023 <_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 08:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
