BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on November 22, 2022

Notice No. 20221120-5 Notice Date 20 Nov 2022 Category Trading Segment Debt Subject Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on November 22, 2022 Content

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on November 18, 2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced SDL Securities Auction on November 18, 2022 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20191122-28, dated November 22,2019 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for State Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p> https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p> Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p> November 20, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p> (24 hours availability)<_o3a_p> Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investor)<_o3a_p> November 21, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p> Bid Collection End Date (Members)<_o3a_p> November 22, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p> Auction Date<_o3a_p> November 22, 2022<_o3a_p> Settlement Date<_o3a_p> November 23, 2002<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> Type<_o3a_p> New/Re-issue<_o3a_p> Issue Size (Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p> Min Sub. Units & multiples<_o3a_p> Min Amt (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Max Amt (Rs. In CRS)<_o3a_p> BR SDL 2032<_o3a_p> BRNW2032<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 2000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 20<_o3a_p> GA SDL 2032<_o3a_p> GANW2032<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 50<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 0.05<_o3a_p> HR SDL 2031<_o3a_p> HRNW2031<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> HR SDL 2034<_o3a_p> HRNW2034<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 500<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> KA SDL 2037<_o3a_p> KANW2037<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 4000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 40<_o3a_p> KA SDL 2042<_o3a_p> KANW2042<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 4000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 40<_o3a_p> ML SDL 2026<_o3a_p> MLNW2026<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 413<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 4.13<_o3a_p> TN SDL 2047<_o3a_p> PBNW2047<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 2000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 20<_o3a_p> TL SDL 2043<_o3a_p> TLNW2043<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 500<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p> TL SDL 2044<_o3a_p> TLNW2044<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 500<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 5<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p> Team<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> Tel. No.<_o3a_p> New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p> Bidding related queries<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p> Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p> ICCL Operations<_o3a_p> bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8468 / 5784 /8264 / 8467 / 8223 / 8704 / 5163<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

November 20, 2022 <_o3a_p>