BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on November 29, 2022

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20221127-1
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
27 Nov 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on November 29, 2022
|
|
|
|
Content
This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on November 25,2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced SDL Securities Auction on November 29, 2022 <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20191122-28, dated November 22,2019 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for State Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>
|
https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>
|
Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>
|
November 26, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>
(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>
|
Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investor)<_o3a_p>
|
November 28, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>
|
Bid Collection End Date (Members)<_o3a_p>
|
November 29, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>
|
Auction Date<_o3a_p>
|
November 29, 2022<_o3a_p>
|
Settlement Date<_o3a_p>
|
November 30, 2002<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security<_o3a_p>
|
Symbol<_o3a_p>
|
Type<_o3a_p>
|
New/Re-issue<_o3a_p>
|
Issue Size (Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>
|
Min Sub. Units & multiples<_o3a_p>
|
Min Amt (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
|
Max Amt (Rs. In CRS)<_o3a_p>
|
AP SDL 2028<_o3a_p>
|
APNW2028<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
AP SDL 2029<_o3a_p>
|
APNW2029<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
AP SDL 2033<_o3a_p>
|
APNW2033<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
AS SDL 2032<_o3a_p>
|
ASNW2032<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
800<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
8<_o3a_p>
|
GA SDL 2032<_o3a_p>
|
GANW2032<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
|
GJ SDL 2032<_o3a_p>
|
GJNW2032<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
1500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
15<_o3a_p>
|
HR SDL 2027<_o3a_p>
|
HRNW2027<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
HR SDL 2030<_o3a_p>
|
HRNW2030<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
1000<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
10<_o3a_p>
|
JK SDL 2037<_o3a_p>
|
JKNW2037<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
KA SDL 2037<_o3a_p>
|
KANW2037<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
2000<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
20<_o3a_p>
|
KA SDL 2042<_o3a_p>
|
KANW2042<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
2000<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
20<_o3a_p>
|
KL SDL 2043<_o3a_p>
|
KLNW2043<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
2000<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
20<_o3a_p>
|
PB SDL 2032<_o3a_p>
|
PBNW2032<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
PB SDL 2039<_o3a_p>
|
PBNW2039<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
300<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
3<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Queries/Request<_o3a_p>
|
Team<_o3a_p>
|
Email ID<_o3a_p>
|
Tel. No.<_o3a_p>
|
New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>
|
Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>
|
Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>
|
ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>
|
bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>
|
022-2272 8468 / 5784 /8264 / 8467 / 8223 / 8704 / 5163<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>
Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
November 26, 2022 <_o3a_p>
