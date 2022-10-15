BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on October 18, 2022

Notice No. 20221015-1 Notice Date 15 Oct 2022 Category Trading Segment Debt Subject Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on October 18, 2022 Content

NOTICES

This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on October 14, 2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced SDL Securities Auction on October 18, 2022 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20191122-28, dated November 22,2019 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for State Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bidding Platform<_o3a_p> https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p> Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p> October 15, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p> (24 hours availability)<_o3a_p> Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investor)<_o3a_p> October 17, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p> Bid Collection End Date (Members)<_o3a_p> October 18, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p> Auction Date<_o3a_p> October 18, 2022<_o3a_p> Settlement Date<_o3a_p> October 19, 2002<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security<_o3a_p> Symbol<_o3a_p> Type<_o3a_p> New/Re-issue<_o3a_p> Issue Size (Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p> Min Sub. Units & multiples<_o3a_p> Min Amt (Rs.) <_o3a_p> Max Amt (Rs. In CRS)<_o3a_p> BR SDL 2032<_o3a_p> BRNW2032<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 2000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 20<_o3a_p> GA SDL 2032<_o3a_p> GANW2032<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 1<_o3a_p> GJ SDL 2026<_o3a_p> GJNW2026<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> GJ SDL 2029<_o3a_p> GJNW2029<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> JK SDL 2037<_o3a_p> JKNW2037<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 800<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 8<_o3a_p> 8.64% MP SDL 2033<_o3a_p> MP086433<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> Re-issue<_o3a_p> 1000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 10<_o3a_p> MH SDL 2030<_o3a_p> MHNW2030<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 4000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 40<_o3a_p> 7.85% PB SDL 2042<_o3a_p> PB078542<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> Re-issue<_o3a_p> 1500<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 15<_o3a_p> UP SDL 2034<_o3a_p> UPNW2034<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 3000<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 30<_o3a_p> WB SDL 2039<_o3a_p> WBNW2039<_o3a_p> SDL <_o3a_p> New<_o3a_p> 2500<_o3a_p> 100<_o3a_p> 10000<_o3a_p> 25<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Queries/Request<_o3a_p> Team<_o3a_p> Email ID<_o3a_p> Tel. No.<_o3a_p> New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p> Bidding related queries<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p> Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p> ICCL Operations<_o3a_p> bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p> 022-2272 8468 / 5784 /8264 / 8467 / 8223 / 8704 / 5163<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

October 14, 2022<_o3a_p>