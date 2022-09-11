BSE : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on September 13, 2022

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20220911-1
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
11 Sep 2022
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Debt
|
|
Subject
|
|
Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of State Government Securities (SDL) on September 13, 2022
|
|
|
|
Content
This is with reference to press release issued by RBI on September 10,2022 informing that the Government of India (GoI) has announced SDL Securities Auction on September 13, 2022 <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
This is also in continuation to Exchange circular no.20191122-28, dated November 22,2019 regarding Launch of non-competitive bidding facility to participate in Auction for State Government Securities conducted by RBI.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Trading members are requested to note details of the securities, along with parameters for bidding, that will be available for bidding in the non-competitive auction process through the NCB-GSec module of the Exchange's iBBS web-based system - <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Bidding Platform<_o3a_p>
|
https://ibbs.bseindia.com>> NCB-GSec module<_o3a_p>
|
Bid Collection Start Date<_o3a_p>
|
September 10, 2022, from 10:00 am onwards<_o3a_p>
(24 hours availability)<_o3a_p>
|
Bid Collection End Date (Direct Investor)<_o3a_p>
|
September 12, 2022, till 5.00 pm<_o3a_p>
|
Bid Collection End Date (Members)<_o3a_p>
|
September 13, 2022, till 8:00 am<_o3a_p>
|
Auction Date<_o3a_p>
|
September 13, 2022<_o3a_p>
|
Settlement Date<_o3a_p>
|
September 14, 2002<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security<_o3a_p>
|
Symbol<_o3a_p>
|
Type<_o3a_p>
|
New/Re-issue<_o3a_p>
|
Issue Size (Rs. Cr)<_o3a_p>
|
Min Sub. Units & multiples<_o3a_p>
|
Min Amt (Rs.) <_o3a_p>
|
Max Amt (Rs. In CRS)<_o3a_p>
|
AP SDL 2040<_o3a_p>
|
APNW2040<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
AP SDL 2042<_o3a_p>
|
APNW2042<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
BR SDL 2032<_o3a_p>
|
BRNW2032<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
1000<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
10<_o3a_p>
|
HR SDL 2032<_o3a_p>
|
HRNW2032<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
1000<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
10<_o3a_p>
|
HP SDL 2033<_o3a_p>
|
HPNW2033<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
HP SDL 2034<_o3a_p>
|
HPNW2034<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
HP SDL 2036<_o3a_p>
|
HPNW2036<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
700<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
7<_o3a_p>
|
HP SDL 2037<_o3a_p>
|
HPNW2037<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
800<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
8<_o3a_p>
|
MP SDL 2032<_o3a_p>
|
MPNW2032<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
2000<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
20<_o3a_p>
|
7.53% PY SDL 2027<_o3a_p>
|
PY075327<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
Re-issue<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
|
7.58% PB SDL 2042<_o3a_p>
|
PB075842<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
Re-issue<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
7.88% RJ SDL 2032<_o3a_p>
|
RJ078832<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
Re-issue<_o3a_p>
|
1000<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
10<_o3a_p>
|
SK SDL 2032<_o3a_p>
|
SKNW2032<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
250<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
2.5<_o3a_p>
|
TS SDL 2048<_o3a_p>
|
TSNW2048<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
|
TS SDL 2049<_o3a_p>
|
TSNW2049<_o3a_p>
|
SDL <_o3a_p>
|
New<_o3a_p>
|
500<_o3a_p>
|
100<_o3a_p>
|
10000<_o3a_p>
|
5<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
In case of any queries or clarifications, kindly contact the following teams at below mentioned numbers:-<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Queries/Request<_o3a_p>
|
Team<_o3a_p>
|
Email ID<_o3a_p>
|
Tel. No.<_o3a_p>
|
New user ID creation or password reset<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
022-2272 8005/8215<_o3a_p>
|
Bidding related queries<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
trading.ops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
022-2272 8376/5626 /8226<_o3a_p>
|
Obligation & Pay-in related queries<_o3a_p>
|
ICCL Operations<_o3a_p>
|
bse.csd@icclindia.com <_o3a_p>
|
022-2272 8468 / 5784 /8264 / 8467 / 8223 / 8704 / 5163<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
For and on behalf of BSE Limited,<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Ketan Jantre Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>
Sr. GM- Trading Operations DGM- Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
September 10, 2022<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2022 17:39:02 UTC.