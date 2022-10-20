Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
2022-10-20
582.75 INR   -1.03%
06:40aBse : Of Unregistered UCC and Unregistered Location id files on account of Muhurat Trading Session 24 Oct 2022
PU
06:10aBse : Change in status of company
PU
05:50aBse : Modification in BSE – BIS Standard Gold and Silver
PU
BSE : Of Unregistered UCC and Unregistered Location id files on account of Muhurat Trading Session 24 Oct 2022

10/20/2022 | 06:40am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221020-6 Notice Date 20 Oct 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Download of Unregistered UCC and Unregistered Location id files on account of Muhurat Trading Session 24 Oct 2022
Content

This is further Exchange notice no 20221011-40, 20221011-41, 20221011-42, 20221011-43, 20221011-44 regarding Muhurat Trading session dated 24 Oct 2022.<_o3a_p>

On account of the same, files for unregistered UCC and unregistered Locationid will be downloaded as follows:-

File Name <_o3a_p>

Availability<_o3a_p>

UNLC1 and UNLC2<_o3a_p>

7:30 pm and 8:10 pm<_o3a_p>

UNREG1<_o3a_p>

8:30 pm<_o3a_p>

NP<_o3a_p>

8:45 pm <_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact BSE Helpdesk on 022-45720400 / 600 & 022-69158500 / bsehelp@bseindia.com.

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.

Ketan Jantre Sanjay Pardiwala<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 10:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
