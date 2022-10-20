BSE : Of Unregistered UCC and Unregistered Location id files on account of Muhurat Trading Session 24 Oct 2022

Notice No. 20221020-6 Notice Date 20 Oct 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Download of Unregistered UCC and Unregistered Location id files on account of Muhurat Trading Session 24 Oct 2022 Content

This is further Exchange notice no 20221011-40, 20221011-41, 20221011-42, 20221011-43, 20221011-44 regarding Muhurat Trading session dated 24 Oct 2022.<_o3a_p>

On account of the same, files for unregistered UCC and unregistered Locationid will be downloaded as follows:-

File Name <_o3a_p> Availability<_o3a_p> UNLC1 and UNLC2<_o3a_p> 7:30 pm and 8:10 pm<_o3a_p> UNREG1<_o3a_p> 8:30 pm<_o3a_p> NP<_o3a_p> 8:45 pm <_o3a_p>

In case of any queries or clarifications, trading members may kindly get in touch with their respective Relationship Manager or contact BSE Helpdesk on 022-45720400 / 600 & 022-69158500 / bsehelp@bseindia.com.

For and on behalf of BSE Ltd.

Ketan Jantre Sanjay Pardiwala<_o3a_p>

Sr. General Manager Dy. General Manager<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations Trading Operations<_o3a_p>