Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22:48 2023-01-25 am EST
530.15 INR   -1.30%
01:31pBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for COSMO FIRST LIMITED-Live Activities Schedule
PU
10:38aBse : Interim Order in the matter of Superior Finlease Limited.
PU
07:58aBse : Listing of New Securities of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for COSMO FIRST LIMITED-Live Activities Schedule

01/25/2023 | 01:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230125-47 Notice Date 25 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for COSMO FIRST LIMITED-Live Activities Schedule
Content

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to buy - Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) of shares of COSMO FIRST LIMITED scheduled from Friday, January 27th,2023 to Thursday, February 9th,2023 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars of Offer to Buy for COSMO FIRST LIMITED<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Name<_o3a_p>

COSMO FIRST LIMITED<_o3a_p>

Security Symbol<_o3a_p>

COSMOFIRST <_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE757A01017<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

508814<_o3a_p>

Offer Size<_o3a_p>

Upto 10,09,345 Equity Shares <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10/- <_o3a_p>

Offer Price <_o3a_p>

Rs 1070.00 per share<_o3a_p>

Opening Date<_o3a_p>

Friday, 27th January''2023<_o3a_p>

Closing Date<_o3a_p>

Thursday, 9th February''2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p>

Issue Period#<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p>

27th January''2023 to<_o3a_p>

9th February''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Modification/Cancellation<_o3a_p>

27th January''2023 to<_o3a_p>

9th February''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p>

27th January''2023 to<_o3a_p>

8th February''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

9th February''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Take-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

9th February''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>


<_o3a_p>


<_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Category Description <_o3a_p>

Investors Type<_o3a_p>

Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p>

FII<_o3a_p>

Financial Institution <_o3a_p>

FI<_o3a_p>

Mutual Fund <_o3a_p>

MF<_o3a_p>

Insurance Companies<_o3a_p>

IC<_o3a_p>

Other QIBs <_o3a_p>

OTH<_o3a_p>

Other NIB <_o3a_p>

NOH<_o3a_p>

Company <_o3a_p>

CO<_o3a_p>

Individual <_o3a_p>

IND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>

*** - For details on setting for accessing Leased Line URL Refer Exchange Circular No. -20170503-12<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated September 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated February 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p>2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p>3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat form <_o3a_p>4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

iBBS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

Extranet<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p> 022-22728376<_o3a_p>

sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p>

022-22728436<_o3a_p>

rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Hormazdiar Mobedji <_o3a_p>

022-22725626<_o3a_p>

hormazdiar.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

022-22728394<_o3a_p>

atul.dhotre@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p>

022-22725046<_o3a_p>

rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhushan Mokashi Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>General Manager DGM<_o3a_p>

Listing Ops & Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

January 25th, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 25 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2023 18:30:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
01:31pBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for COSMO FIRST LIMITED-Live Activ..
PU
10:38aBse : Interim Order in the matter of Superior Finlease Limited.
PU
07:58aBse : Listing of New Securities of Thambbi Modern Spinning Mills Ltd.
PU
07:18aBse : Listing of New Securities of Vikas EcoTech Ltd.
PU
07:18aBse : Order In the matter of Pinnacle Market Investment Advisory Private Limited.
PU
06:58aOrder In The Matter Of M/s Safe Trad : Ms. Rajnandani Jalkhediya)
PU
05:47aBse : Listing of Bonus equity shares of KPI Green Energy Limited
PU
05:47aBse : Listing of Units Of Kotak FMP Series 305 - 1200 days a scheme under Kotak Mahindra M..
PU
05:37aBse : Listing of 56 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of ICICI Bank Limited
PU
04:27aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for COSMO FIRS..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,1 M 90,1 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,1x
Yield 2023 2,36%
Capitalization 71 816 M 881 M 881 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,78x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 530,15 INR
Average target price 605,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.42%892
CME GROUP INC.3.69%62 280
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.27%14 894
ASX LIMITED1.51%9 430
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.61%7 740
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-5.41%5 471