Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:28 2023-01-16 am EST
534.60 INR   +0.04%
01:00pBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for TRIVENI TURBINE LTD-Live Activities Schedule
PU
09:40aBonus Issue Of Kpi Green Energy Limited (scrip Code : 542323)
PU
09:10aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Heritage Foods Limited
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for TRIVENI TURBINE LTD-Live Activities Schedule

01/16/2023 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230116-53 Notice Date 16 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for TRIVENI TURBINE LTD-Live Activities Schedule
Content

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to buy - Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) of shares of TRIVENI TURBINE Ltd scheduled from Tuesday, January 17th,2023 to Tuesday, January 31st,2023 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars of Offer to Buy for TRIVENI TURBINE LTD<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Name<_o3a_p>

TRIVENI TURBINE LTD<_o3a_p>

Security Symbol<_o3a_p>

TRITURBINE<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE152M01016<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

533655<_o3a_p>

Offer Size<_o3a_p>

Upto 54,28,571 Equity Shares <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.1/- <_o3a_p>

Offer Price <_o3a_p>

Rs 350.00 per share<_o3a_p>

Opening Date<_o3a_p>

Tuesday, 17th January''2023<_o3a_p>

Closing Date<_o3a_p>

Tuesday, 31st January''2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p>

Issue Period#<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p>

17th January''2023 to<_o3a_p>

31st January''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Modification/Cancellation<_o3a_p>

17th January''2023 to<_o3a_p>

31st January''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p>

17th January''2023 to<_o3a_p>

30th January''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

31st January''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Take-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

31st January''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>


<_o3a_p>


<_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Category Description <_o3a_p>

Investors Type<_o3a_p>

Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p>

FII<_o3a_p>

Financial Institution <_o3a_p>

FI<_o3a_p>

Mutual Fund <_o3a_p>

MF<_o3a_p>

Insurance Companies<_o3a_p>

IC<_o3a_p>

Other QIBs <_o3a_p>

OTH<_o3a_p>

Other NIB <_o3a_p>

NOH<_o3a_p>

Company <_o3a_p>

CO<_o3a_p>

Individual <_o3a_p>

IND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>

*** - For details on setting for accessing Leased Line URL Refer Exchange Circular No. -20170503-12<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated September 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated February 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p>2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p>3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat form <_o3a_p>4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

iBBS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

Extranet<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p> 022-22728376<_o3a_p>

sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p>

022-22728436<_o3a_p>

rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Hormazdiar Mobedji <_o3a_p>

022-22725626<_o3a_p>

hormazdiar.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

022-22728394<_o3a_p>

atul.dhotre@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p>

022-22725046<_o3a_p>

rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhushan Mokashi Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>General Manager DGM<_o3a_p>

Listing Ops & Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

January 16th, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 17:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
01:00pBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (BUYBACK) for TRIVENI TURBINE LTD-Live Activ..
PU
09:40aBonus Issue Of Kpi Green Energy Limi : 542323)
PU
09:10aBse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Heritage Foods Limited
PU
09:10aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of GR GUNDUGOLANU DEVARAPALLI HIGHWAY PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
09:10aBse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Hinduja Leyland Finance Limited
PU
08:20aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for TRIVENI TU..
PU
08:00aBse : Listing of Bonus equity shares of Rama Steel Tubes Limited
PU
08:00aBse : Update Regarding debt securities of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd
PU
08:00aBse : No Dealings in Partly Paid Equity Shares of Rungta Irrigation Ltd. (Scrip Code 89017..
PU
07:30aSuspension In The Securities Of Cox : 542641) pursuant to commencement of Liquidation Pro..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 346 M 90,0 M 90,0 M
Net income 2023 2 326 M 28,5 M 28,5 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 35,4x
Yield 2023 2,34%
Capitalization 72 418 M 887 M 887 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,48x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 534,60 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-1.93%891
CME GROUP INC.4.44%63 175
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.10.29%14 896
ASX LIMITED-0.44%9 117
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-1.98%7 677
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-0.22%5 687