    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-12-29 am EST
535.95 INR   -0.38%
Bse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for DFM FOODS LTD Counter Offer– Live Activities Schedule
PU
01:44pBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for VAKSONS AUTOMBILES LTD - Live Activities Schedule
PU
01:44pBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for THE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LIMITED - Live Activities Schedule
PU
Summary 
Summary

BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for DFM FOODS LTD Counter Offer– Live Activities Schedule

12/29/2022 | 02:04pm EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221230-1 Notice Date 30 Dec 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Delisting) for DFM FOODS LTD Counter Offer- Live Activities Schedule
Content

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to Buy (Counter Offer) Acquisition Window (DELISTING) of shares of DFM FOODS Ltd scheduled from Friday, 30th December 2022 to Thursday, 5th January 2023 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars of OTB for DFM FOODS LTD - Delisting<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Name<_o3a_p>

DFM FOODS LTD<_o3a_p>

Security Symbol <_o3a_p>

DFMCOF<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE456C01020<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

519588<_o3a_p>

Offer Size <_o3a_p>

1,32,21,739 Equity Shares<_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1 <_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs. 2.00<_o3a_p>

Fixed Price for Counteroffer<_o3a_p>

Rs. 467.00<_o3a_p>

Opening Date<_o3a_p>

Friday, 30th December 2022 <_o3a_p>

Closing Date<_o3a_p>

Thursday, 5th January 2023 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

** Bid Modification/Cancellation would be available only till Wednesday, 4th January'2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p>

Issue Period#<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p>

30th December 2022 to <_o3a_p>

5th January 2023 <_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Bid Modification and Cancellation<_o3a_p>

30th December 2022 to <_o3a_p>

4th January 2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p>

30th December 2022 to <_o3a_p>

4th January 2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up <_o3a_p>

5th January 2023 <_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Take-up <_o3a_p>

5th January 2023 <_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

# - Trade Days of Secondary Market in Equity Segment <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Category Description <_o3a_p>

Investors Type<_o3a_p>

Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p>

FII<_o3a_p>

Financial Institution <_o3a_p>

FI<_o3a_p>

Mutual Fund <_o3a_p>

MF<_o3a_p>

Insurance Companies<_o3a_p>

IC<_o3a_p>

Other QIBs <_o3a_p>

OTH<_o3a_p>

Other NIB <_o3a_p>

NOH<_o3a_p>

Company <_o3a_p>

CO<_o3a_p>

Individual <_o3a_p>

IND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated September 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated April 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p>2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p>3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat and physical form.<_o3a_p>4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

iBBS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Extranet<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p> 022-22728376<_o3a_p>

sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p>

022-22728226<_o3a_p>

rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Hormazdiar Mobedji<_o3a_p>

022-22725626<_o3a_p>

hormazdiar.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

022-22728934<_o3a_p>

atul.dhotre@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p>

022-22728179<_o3a_p>

rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

AGM DGM<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

December 30th, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2022 19:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
