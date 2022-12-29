BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Delisting) for THE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LIMITED - Live Activities Schedule

Notice No. 20221229-54 Notice Date 29 Dec 2022 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Delisting) for THE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LIMITED - Live Activities Schedule Content

NOTICES

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (DELISTING) of shares of THE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LIMITED scheduled from Friday, 30th December 2022 to Monday, 5th January 2022 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars of OTB for THE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LIMITED - Delisting<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Name<_o3a_p> THE HOOGHLY MILLS COMPANY LIMITED <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Listed at Calcutta Stock Exchange<_o3a_p> Security Symbol <_o3a_p> HOOGHLY<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> INE0DXJ01017<_o3a_p> Scrip Code<_o3a_p> 999959<_o3a_p> Offer Size <_o3a_p> 7,66,209 Equity Shares<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1 <_o3a_p> Face Value<_o3a_p> Rs. 10.00<_o3a_p> Floor Price<_o3a_p> Rs. 60.04<_o3a_p> Opening Date<_o3a_p> Friday, 30th December 2022<_o3a_p> Closing Date<_o3a_p> Thursday, 5th January 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

** Bid Modification/Cancellation would be available only till Wednesday, 4th January'2023.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p> Issue Period#<_o3a_p> FROM<_o3a_p> TO<_o3a_p> Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p> 30th December 2022 to <_o3a_p> 5th January 2023<_o3a_p> 9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Bid Modification and Cancellation<_o3a_p> 30th December 2022 to <_o3a_p> 4th January 2023<_o3a_p> 9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p> 30th December 2022 to <_o3a_p> 5th January 2023 <_o3a_p> 9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Give-up <_o3a_p> 5th January 2023<_o3a_p> 9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Take-up <_o3a_p> 5th January 2023 <_o3a_p> 9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p> 4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

# - Trade Days of Secondary Market in Equity Segment <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding: <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Category Description <_o3a_p> Investors Type<_o3a_p> Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p> FII<_o3a_p> Financial Institution <_o3a_p> FI<_o3a_p> Mutual Fund <_o3a_p> MF<_o3a_p> Insurance Companies<_o3a_p> IC<_o3a_p> Other QIBs <_o3a_p> OTH<_o3a_p> Other NIB <_o3a_p> NOH<_o3a_p> Company <_o3a_p> CO<_o3a_p> Individual <_o3a_p> IND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p> Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> Leased Line*** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p> Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> Leased Line*** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p> Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> Leased Line*** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated September 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated April 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p> 2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p> 3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat and physical form.<_o3a_p> 4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p> Point contact<_o3a_p> Contact<_o3a_p> Email<_o3a_p> iBBS (New Users) <_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> 022-22728005<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> 022-22728005<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> 022-22728005<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> 022-22728005<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Extranet<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> 022-22728005<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p> Point contact<_o3a_p> Contact<_o3a_p> Email<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> Sandeep Pujari <_o3a_p> 022-22728376 <_o3a_p> sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> Nitin Masurkar<_o3a_p> 022-22728436<_o3a_p> nitin.masurkar@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> Hormazdiar Mobedji<_o3a_p> 022-22725626<_o3a_p> hormazdiar.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Listing Sales<_o3a_p> Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p> 022-22728934<_o3a_p> atul.dhotre@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Listing Sales<_o3a_p> Puja Choudhury<_o3a_p> 022-22725046<_o3a_p> puja.choudhury@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhushan Mokashi Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>

General Manager DGM<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

December 29th, 2022<_o3a_p>

