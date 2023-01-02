Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:22 2023-01-02 am EST
556.10 INR   +2.06%
07:58aBse : Expulsion of the Trading Member “Shares Bazaar Private Limited,”Clg no. 6780.
PU
07:38aBse : Listing of new securities of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited
PU
07:38aBse : Activation of NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I (Interval Fund) on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for ARIHANT TOURNESOL Ltd - Live Activities Schedule

01/02/2023 | 07:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230102-25 Notice Date 02 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for ARIHANT TOURNESOL Ltd - Live Activities Schedule
Content

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to buy - Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) of shares of ARIHANT TOURNESOL LTD scheduled from Friday, January 6th,2023, to Thursday, January 19th,2023, on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars of Offer to Buy for ARIHANT TOURNESOL LTD<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Name<_o3a_p>

ARIHANT TOURNESOL LTD<_o3a_p>

Security Symbol<_o3a_p>

ARHNTTO<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE00HZ01011<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

526125<_o3a_p>

Offer Size<_o3a_p>

Upto 25,73,558 Equity Shares <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.1/- <_o3a_p>

Offer Price <_o3a_p>

Rs 1.50 per share<_o3a_p>

Opening Date<_o3a_p>

Friday, 6th January'2023<_o3a_p>

Closing Date<_o3a_p>

Thursday, 19th January'2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p>

Issue Period#<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p>

6th January'2023 to<_o3a_p>

19th January'2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p>

6th January'2023 to<_o3a_p>

18th January''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

19th January'2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Take-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

19th January'2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>


<_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Category Description <_o3a_p>

Investors Type<_o3a_p>

Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p>

FII<_o3a_p>

Financial Institution <_o3a_p>

FI<_o3a_p>

Mutual Fund <_o3a_p>

MF<_o3a_p>

Insurance Companies<_o3a_p>

IC<_o3a_p>

Other QIBs <_o3a_p>

OTH<_o3a_p>

Other NIB <_o3a_p>

NOH<_o3a_p>

Company <_o3a_p>

CO<_o3a_p>

Individual <_o3a_p>

IND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>

*** - For details on setting for accessing Leased Line URL Refer Exchange Circular No. -20170503-12<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated September 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated February 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p>2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p>3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat form <_o3a_p>4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

iBBS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

Extranet<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p> 022-22728376<_o3a_p>

sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p>

022-22728436<_o3a_p>

rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Hormazdiar Mobedji <_o3a_p>

022-22725626<_o3a_p>

hormazdiar.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

022-22728394<_o3a_p>

atul.dhotre@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p>

022-22725046<_o3a_p>

rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhushan Mokashi Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>General Manager DGM<_o3a_p>

Listing Ops & Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

January 2nd, 2022<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 12:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:58aBse : Expulsion of the Trading Member “Shares Bazaar Private Limited,”Clg no. ..
PU
07:38aBse : Listing of new securities of Indian Terrain Fashions Limited
PU
07:38aBse : Activation of NIPPON INDIA QUARTERLY INTERVAL FUND - SERIES I (Interval Fund) on BSE..
PU
07:38aBse : Listing of New Securities of Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd
PU
07:38aBse : Listing of Units Of HDFC FMP 1204D December 2022 Series 47 a scheme under HDFC Mutua..
PU
07:08aBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for ARIHANT TOURNESOL Ltd - Live ..
PU
07:08aBse : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for INERTIA STEEL Ltd -Live Activ..
PU
05:28aBse : Revocation of Suspension
PU
05:28aChange In Group Of Equity Shares Of : 531144)
PU
04:58aBse : Listing of New Securities of ANG Lifesciences India Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 28,6 M 28,6 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,1x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 73 814 M 892 M 892 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,84x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,97x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 544,90 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED0.00%892
CME GROUP INC.0.00%60 492
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.0.00%13 506
ASX LIMITED0.00%8 949
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.0.00%7 579
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY1.22%5 850