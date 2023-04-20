Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:28:31 2023-04-20 am EDT
449.85 INR   -1.00%
BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD- Live Activities Schedule

04/20/2023 | 07:15am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230420-16 Notice Date 20 Apr 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD- Live Activities Schedule
Content

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to buy - Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) of shares of ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD scheduled from Friday, 21st April,2023 to Monday, 8th May,2023 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars of Offer to Buy for ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Name<_o3a_p>

ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD<_o3a_p>

Security Symbol<_o3a_p>

ARYAVAN<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE360S01012<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code <_o3a_p>

539455<_o3a_p>

Offer Size<_o3a_p>

Upto 10,01,104 Equity Shares <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10/- <_o3a_p>

Offer Price <_o3a_p>

Rs 7.50 per share<_o3a_p>

Opening Date<_o3a_p>

Friday, 21st April'2023<_o3a_p>

Closing Date<_o3a_p>

Monday, 8th May'2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p>

Issue Period#<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p>

21st April'2023 to<_o3a_p>

8th May'2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p>

21st April'2023 to<_o3a_p>

4th May'2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

8th May'2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Take-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

8th May'2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>


<_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Category Description <_o3a_p>

Investors Type<_o3a_p>

Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p>

FII<_o3a_p>

Financial Institution <_o3a_p>

FI<_o3a_p>

Mutual Fund <_o3a_p>

MF<_o3a_p>

Insurance Companies<_o3a_p>

IC<_o3a_p>

Other QIBs <_o3a_p>

OTH<_o3a_p>

Other NIB <_o3a_p>

NOH<_o3a_p>

Company <_o3a_p>

CO<_o3a_p>

Individual <_o3a_p>

IND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>

*** - For details on setting for accessing Leased Line URL Refer Exchange Circular No. -20170503-12<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated September 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated February 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p>2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p>3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat form <_o3a_p>4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

iBBS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

Extranet<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p> 022-22728376<_o3a_p>

sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p>

022-22728436<_o3a_p>

rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Hormazdiar Mobedji <_o3a_p>

022-22725626<_o3a_p>

hormazdiar.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde<_o3a_p>

022-22728846<_o3a_p>

mangesh.tayde@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p>

022-22725046<_o3a_p>

rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>AGM DGM<_o3a_p>

Listing Ops & Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

April 20, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 11:14:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
