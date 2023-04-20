BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD- Live Activities Schedule

NOTICES
|
Notice No.
|
|
20230420-16
|
|
Notice Date
|
|
20 Apr 2023
|
|
Category
|
|
Trading
|
|
Segment
|
|
Equity
|
|
Subject
|
|
Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD- Live Activities Schedule
|
|
|
|
Content
Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to buy - Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) of shares of ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD scheduled from Friday, 21st April,2023 to Monday, 8th May,2023 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Particulars of Offer to Buy for ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Security Name<_o3a_p>
|
ARYAVAN ENTERPRISE LTD<_o3a_p>
|
Security Symbol<_o3a_p>
|
ARYAVAN<_o3a_p>
|
ISIN<_o3a_p>
|
INE360S01012<_o3a_p>
|
Scrip Code <_o3a_p>
|
539455<_o3a_p>
|
Offer Size<_o3a_p>
|
Upto 10,01,104 Equity Shares <_o3a_p>
|
Market Lot<_o3a_p>
|
1<_o3a_p>
|
Face Value<_o3a_p>
|
Rs.10/- <_o3a_p>
|
Offer Price <_o3a_p>
|
Rs 7.50 per share<_o3a_p>
|
Opening Date<_o3a_p>
|
Friday, 21st April'2023<_o3a_p>
|
Closing Date<_o3a_p>
|
Monday, 8th May'2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Session Timings:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p>
|
Issue Period#<_o3a_p>
|
FROM<_o3a_p>
|
TO<_o3a_p>
|
Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p>
|
21st April'2023 to<_o3a_p>
8th May'2023<_o3a_p>
|
9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>
|
3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>
|
Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p>
|
21st April'2023 to<_o3a_p>
4th May'2023<_o3a_p>
|
9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>
|
3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>
|
Give-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>
|
8th May'2023<_o3a_p>
|
9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>
|
3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>
|
Take-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>
|
8th May'2023<_o3a_p>
|
9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>
|
4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Categories for Bidding:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
Category Description <_o3a_p>
|
Investors Type<_o3a_p>
|
Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p>
|
FII<_o3a_p>
|
Financial Institution <_o3a_p>
|
FI<_o3a_p>
|
Mutual Fund <_o3a_p>
|
MF<_o3a_p>
|
Insurance Companies<_o3a_p>
|
IC<_o3a_p>
|
Other QIBs <_o3a_p>
|
OTH<_o3a_p>
|
Other NIB <_o3a_p>
|
NOH<_o3a_p>
|
Company <_o3a_p>
|
CO<_o3a_p>
|
Individual <_o3a_p>
|
IND<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>
*** - For details on setting for accessing Leased Line URL Refer Exchange Circular No. -20170503-12<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Further notes:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated September 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated February 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p>2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p>3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat form <_o3a_p>4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
System<_o3a_p>
|
Point contact<_o3a_p>
|
Contact<_o3a_p>
|
Email<_o3a_p>
|
iBBS (New Users)<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
022-22728005<_o3a_p>
|
user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>
|
iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
022-22728005<_o3a_p>
|
user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>
|
RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
022-22728005<_o3a_p>
|
user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>
|
RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
022-22728005<_o3a_p>
|
user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>
|
Extranet<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
022-22728005<_o3a_p>
|
user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
|
System<_o3a_p>
|
Point contact<_o3a_p>
|
Contact<_o3a_p>
|
Email<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>
|
022-22728376<_o3a_p>
|
sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p>
|
022-22728436<_o3a_p>
|
rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
|
Hormazdiar Mobedji <_o3a_p>
|
022-22725626<_o3a_p>
|
hormazdiar.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
Listing Sales<_o3a_p>
|
Mangesh Tayde<_o3a_p>
|
022-22728846<_o3a_p>
|
mangesh.tayde@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
|
Listing Sales<_o3a_p>
|
Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p>
|
022-22725046<_o3a_p>
|
rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Mangesh Tayde Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>AGM DGM<_o3a_p>
Listing Ops & Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
April 20, 2023<_o3a_p>
<_o3a_p>
Disclaimer
BSE Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2023 11:14:09 UTC.