    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:21 2023-01-09 am EST
538.60 INR   -0.63%
BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for SAVANT INFOCOMM Ltd - Live Activities Schedule

01/09/2023 | 04:29am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230109-12 Notice Date 09 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) for SAVANT INFOCOMM Ltd - Live Activities Schedule
Content

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to buy - Acquisition Window (TAKEOVER) of shares of SAVANT INFOCOMM LTD scheduled from Tuesday, January 10th,2023, to Monday, January 23rd,2023 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars of Offer to Buy for SAVANT INFOCOMM LTD<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Name<_o3a_p>

SAVANT INFOCOMM LTD<_o3a_p>

Security Symbol<_o3a_p>

SAVINFOCO<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE898E01011<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code<_o3a_p>

517320<_o3a_p>

Offer Size<_o3a_p>

Upto 8,78,878 Equity Shares <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1<_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10/- <_o3a_p>

Offer Price <_o3a_p>

Rs 3.00 per share<_o3a_p>

Opening Date<_o3a_p>

Tuesday, 10th January''2023<_o3a_p>

Closing Date<_o3a_p>

Monday, 23rd January'2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p>

Issue Period#<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p>

10th January''2023 to<_o3a_p>

23rd January''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p>

10th January''2023 to<_o3a_p>

20th January''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

23rd January''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Take-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

23rd January''2023<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>


<_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Category Description <_o3a_p>

Investors Type<_o3a_p>

Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p>

FII<_o3a_p>

Financial Institution <_o3a_p>

FI<_o3a_p>

Mutual Fund <_o3a_p>

MF<_o3a_p>

Insurance Companies<_o3a_p>

IC<_o3a_p>

Other QIBs <_o3a_p>

OTH<_o3a_p>

Other NIB <_o3a_p>

NOH<_o3a_p>

Company <_o3a_p>

CO<_o3a_p>

Individual <_o3a_p>

IND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>

*** - For details on setting for accessing Leased Line URL Refer Exchange Circular No. -20170503-12<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated September 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated February 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p>2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p>3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat form <_o3a_p>4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

iBBS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

Extranet<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

022-22728005<_o3a_p>

user.trdops@bseindia.com <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p> 022-22728376<_o3a_p>

sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p>

022-22728436<_o3a_p>

rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Hormazdiar Mobedji <_o3a_p>

022-22725626<_o3a_p>

hormazdiar.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

022-22728394<_o3a_p>

atul.dhotre@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p>

022-22725046<_o3a_p>

rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhushan Mokashi Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>General Manager DGM<_o3a_p>

Listing Ops & Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

January 9th, 2023<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 09:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
