BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD - Live Activities Schedule

Notice No. 20220919-53 Notice Date 19 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD - Live Activities Schedule Content

NOTICES

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of shares of ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD scheduled from Tuesday, 20th September'2022 to Monday, 3rd October'2022 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars of OTB for ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD - TAKEOVER<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Name<_o3a_p> ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD<_o3a_p> Security Symbol <_o3a_p> ABVL<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> INE485K01014<_o3a_p> Scrip Code <_o3a_p> 530881 <_o3a_p> Offer Size<_o3a_p> Upto 5,38,434 Equity Shares <_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1 <_o3a_p> Face Value<_o3a_p> Rs.10/-<_o3a_p> Offer Price <_o3a_p> Rs. 30.00/- per share<_o3a_p> Opening Date<_o3a_p> Tuesday, 20th September'2022<_o3a_p> Closing Date<_o3a_p> Monday, 3rd October'2022 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p> Issue Period#<_o3a_p> FROM<_o3a_p> TO<_o3a_p> Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p> 20th September'2022 to <_o3a_p> 3rd October'2022 <_o3a_p> 9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p> 20th September'2022 to <_o3a_p> 30th September'2022<_o3a_p> 9.15 A.M<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Give-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p> 3rd October'2022 <_o3a_p> 9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Take-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p> 3rd October'2022 <_o3a_p> 9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p> 4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

# - Trade Days of Secondary Market in Equity Segment <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Category Description <_o3a_p> Investors Type<_o3a_p> Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p> FII<_o3a_p> Financial Institution <_o3a_p> FI<_o3a_p> Mutual Fund <_o3a_p> MF<_o3a_p> Insurance Companies<_o3a_p> IC<_o3a_p> Other QIBs <_o3a_p> OTH<_o3a_p> Other NIB <_o3a_p> NOH<_o3a_p> Company <_o3a_p> CO<_o3a_p> Individual <_o3a_p> IND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p> Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> Leased Line*** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/ <_o3a_p> URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p> Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> Leased Line*** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/ <_o3a_p> URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p> Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> Leased Line*** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/ <_o3a_p>

** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>

*** - For details on setting for accessing Leased Line URL Refer Exchange Circular No. - 20220503-12 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated January 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated March 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p> 2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p> 3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat and physical form.<_o3a_p> 4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p> Point contact<_o3a_p> Contact<_o3a_p> Email<_o3a_p> iBBS (New Users) <_o3a_p> BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p> 022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p> bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p> BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p> 022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p> bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p> BSE RTRMS<_o3a_p> 022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p> rtrms@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p> BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p> 022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p> bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Extranet<_o3a_p> BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p> 022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p> bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p> Point contact<_o3a_p> Contact<_o3a_p> Email<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> Sandeep Pujari <_o3a_p> 022-22728376 <_o3a_p> sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> Hormazdiar Mobedji<_o3a_p> 022-22725626<_o3a_p> hormaz.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p> 022-22728226<_o3a_p> rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Listing Sales<_o3a_p> Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p> 022-22728125<_o3a_p> atul.dhotre@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Listing Sales<_o3a_p> Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p> 022-22728934<_o3a_p> rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhushan Mokashi Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p> General Manager DGM<_o3a_p>

Listing Ops & Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

September 19th, 2022<_o3a_p>