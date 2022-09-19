Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:37 2022-09-19 am EDT
647.65 INR   -2.30%
10:50aBSE : Downtime in Mutual Fund Segment
PU
10:40aBSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD - Live Activities Schedule
PU
09:50aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF LEADING LEASING FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMPANY LTD (SCRIP CODE : 540360)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD - Live Activities Schedule

09/19/2022 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220919-53 Notice Date 19 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD - Live Activities Schedule
Content

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of shares of ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD scheduled from Tuesday, 20th September'2022 to Monday, 3rd October'2022 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars of OTB for ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD - TAKEOVER<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Name<_o3a_p>

ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD<_o3a_p>

Security Symbol <_o3a_p>

ABVL<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE485K01014<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code <_o3a_p>

530881 <_o3a_p>

Offer Size<_o3a_p>

Upto 5,38,434 Equity Shares <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1 <_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10/-<_o3a_p>

Offer Price <_o3a_p>

Rs. 30.00/- per share<_o3a_p>

Opening Date<_o3a_p>

Tuesday, 20th September'2022<_o3a_p>

Closing Date<_o3a_p>

Monday, 3rd October'2022 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p>

Issue Period#<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p>

20th September'2022 to <_o3a_p>

3rd October'2022 <_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p>

20th September'2022 to <_o3a_p>

30th September'2022<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

3rd October'2022 <_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Take-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

3rd October'2022 <_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

# - Trade Days of Secondary Market in Equity Segment <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Category Description <_o3a_p>

Investors Type<_o3a_p>

Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p>

FII<_o3a_p>

Financial Institution <_o3a_p>

FI<_o3a_p>

Mutual Fund <_o3a_p>

MF<_o3a_p>

Insurance Companies<_o3a_p>

IC<_o3a_p>

Other QIBs <_o3a_p>

OTH<_o3a_p>

Other NIB <_o3a_p>

NOH<_o3a_p>

Company <_o3a_p>

CO<_o3a_p>

Individual <_o3a_p>

IND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>

*** - For details on setting for accessing Leased Line URL Refer Exchange Circular No. -20220503-12<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated January 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated March 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p>2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p>3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat and physical form.<_o3a_p>4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

iBBS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p>

022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p>

BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p>

022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

BSE RTRMS<_o3a_p>

022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p>

rtrms@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p>

BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p>

022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Extranet<_o3a_p>

BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p>

022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p> 022-22728376<_o3a_p>

sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Hormazdiar Mobedji<_o3a_p>

022-22725626<_o3a_p>

hormaz.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p>

022-22728226<_o3a_p>

rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

022-22728125<_o3a_p>

atul.dhotre@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p>

022-22728934<_o3a_p>

rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhushan Mokashi Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>General Manager DGM<_o3a_p>

Listing Ops & Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

September 19th, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 14:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
10:50aBSE : Downtime in Mutual Fund Segment
PU
10:40aBSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD - ..
PU
09:50aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF LEADING LEASING F : 540360)
PU
09:50aBSE : Accredited Warehouse for deposit & delivery of Turmeric
PU
09:50aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Granules India Limi..
PU
09:30aBSE : Update Regarding debt securities of MAS Financial Services Ltd
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Jamnagar Utilities & Power Private Limited
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new debt securities of TAPIR CONSTRUCTIONS LIMITED
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited
PU
08:50aBSE : Listing of new Commercial Paper of Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Limi..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,8x
Yield 2023 1,92%
Capitalization 87 733 M 1 101 M 1 101 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 662,90 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -6,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED3.66%1 127
CME GROUP INC.-16.15%68 854
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-35.73%13 156
ASX LIMITED-22.39%9 348
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.76%7 442
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-39.79%3 722