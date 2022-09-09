Log in
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  03:28 2022-09-09 am EDT
689.55 INR   -0.61%
BSE : Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for QUEST SOFTECH (INDIA) LTD - Live Activities Schedule

09/09/2022 | 03:20am EDT
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220909-2 Notice Date 09 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) for QUEST SOFTECH (INDIA) LTD - Live Activities Schedule
Content

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the schedule of activities in respect of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of shares of QUEST SOFTECH (INDIA) LTD scheduled from Tuesday, 13th September'2022 to Monday, 26th September'2022 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Particulars of OTB for QUEST SOFTECH (INDIA) LTD - TAKEOVER<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Security Name<_o3a_p>

QUEST SOFTECH (INDIA) LTD<_o3a_p>

Security Symbol <_o3a_p>

QUEST<_o3a_p>

ISIN<_o3a_p>

INE989J01017<_o3a_p>

Scrip Code <_o3a_p>

535719<_o3a_p>

Offer Size<_o3a_p>

Upto 26,00,000 Equity Shares <_o3a_p>

Market Lot<_o3a_p>

1 <_o3a_p>

Face Value<_o3a_p>

Rs.10/-<_o3a_p>

Offer Price <_o3a_p>

Rs. 4.00/- per share<_o3a_p>

Opening Date<_o3a_p>

Tuesday, 13th September'2022<_o3a_p>

Closing Date<_o3a_p>

Monday, 26th September'2022 <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

LIVE OTB SESSION <_o3a_p>

Issue Period#<_o3a_p>

FROM<_o3a_p>

TO<_o3a_p>

Bid Offering Period <_o3a_p>

13th September'2022 to <_o3a_p>

26th September'2022 <_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up / Take-up <_o3a_p>

13th September'2022 to <_o3a_p>

23rd September'2022<_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Give-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

26th September'2022 <_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Take-up (last day of the offer) <_o3a_p>

26th September'2022 <_o3a_p>

9.15 A.M.<_o3a_p>

4.00 P.M.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

# - Trade Days of Secondary Market in Equity Segment <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Category Description <_o3a_p>

Investors Type<_o3a_p>

Foreign Institutional Buyer <_o3a_p>

FII<_o3a_p>

Financial Institution <_o3a_p>

FI<_o3a_p>

Mutual Fund <_o3a_p>

MF<_o3a_p>

Insurance Companies<_o3a_p>

IC<_o3a_p>

Other QIBs <_o3a_p>

OTH<_o3a_p>

Other NIB <_o3a_p>

NOH<_o3a_p>

Company <_o3a_p>

CO<_o3a_p>

Individual <_o3a_p>

IND<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

OTB Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p>

Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

Leased Line*** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p>

** - Files on the Extranet for acceptance of bids would be available when confirmation of acceptance is received by the Exchange from the Merchant Banker/ RTA after the Issue closure<_o3a_p>

*** - For details on setting for accessing Leased Line URL Refer Exchange Circular No. -20220503-12<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

1. Please refer to the Exchange Notices no. 20150930-1 dated January 30, 2015 and 20170203-29 dated March 3, 2017 for operational instructions for participation in OTB<_o3a_p>2. Trading Members to ensure UCC of the Investor is registered and/ or updated stating the correct PAN Number and Category in the Exchange UCC database. <_o3a_p>3. Trading Member(s) can bid for Investors having shares in demat and physical form.<_o3a_p>4. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are accepted there will be no End of Issue files generated in Extranet.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

iBBS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p>

022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

iBBS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p>

BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p>

022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p>

BSE RTRMS<_o3a_p>

022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p>

rtrms@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

RTRMS (Resetting Passwords)<_o3a_p>

BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p>

022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Extranet<_o3a_p>

BSE Helpdesk<_o3a_p>

022-22728005/8215<_o3a_p>

bsehelp@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Contact Details for iBBS - Offer to Buy (OTB) Module:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p>

Point contact<_o3a_p>

Contact<_o3a_p>

Email<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p> 022-22728376<_o3a_p>

sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Hormazdiar Mobedji<_o3a_p>

022-22725626<_o3a_p>

hormaz.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p>

022-22728226<_o3a_p>

rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

022-22728125<_o3a_p>

atul.dhotre@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales<_o3a_p>

Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p>

022-22728934<_o3a_p>

rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Bhushan Mokashi Sandeep Pujari<_o3a_p>General Manager DGM<_o3a_p>

Listing Ops & Sales Trading Operations<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

September 9th, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
