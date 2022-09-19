BSE : Opening of Offer for Sale for BUTTERFLY GANDHIMATHI APPLIANCES LTD- Live Activities Schedule

Notice No. 20220919-21 Notice Date 19 Sep 2022 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Opening of Offer for Sale for BUTTERFLY GANDHIMATHI APPLIANCES LTD- Live Activities Schedule Content

Trading Members and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to note the Schedule of activities in respect of Offer for Sale of shares of BUTTERFLY GANDHIMATHI APPLIANCES LTD scheduled for Tuesday, 20th September'2022

and Wednesday , 21st September'2022 on the Exchange is as follows. <_o3a_p>

Particulars of OFS for BUTTERFLY GANDHIMATHI APPLIANCES LTD<_o3a_p>

Security Name <_o3a_p> BUTTERFLY GANDHIMATHI APPLIANCES LTD<_o3a_p> Security Symbol <_o3a_p> BUTTERFLY<_o3a_p> Security Code <_o3a_p> 517421<_o3a_p> ISIN<_o3a_p> INE295F01017<_o3a_p> Offer Size<_o3a_p> 10,72,775 shares<_o3a_p> Retail Offer Size<_o3a_p> 10 % of Issue Size reserved for Retail <_o3a_p> Reservation to Retail Investors <_o3a_p> 1,07,278 shares<_o3a_p> Non-Retail Offer Size<_o3a_p> 9,65,497 shares<_o3a_p> Market Lot<_o3a_p> 1 share<_o3a_p> Tick Size<_o3a_p> Rs 0.05<_o3a_p> Face Value<_o3a_p> Rs 10/-<_o3a_p> Floor Price <_o3a_p> Rs 1370/-<_o3a_p> Allocation Methodology<_o3a_p> Price Priority Method<_o3a_p> Bid Opening Date (IC/MF/OTH/NII)<_o3a_p> 20th September'2022<_o3a_p> Bid Closing Date ( IC/MF/OTH/NII)<_o3a_p> 20th September'2022<_o3a_p> Bid Opening Date ( RI/RIC ) @ <_o3a_p> 21st September'2022<_o3a_p> Bid Closing Date (RI/RIC) @ <_o3a_p> 21st September'2022<_o3a_p>

@ And Un-allocated Bidders on T Day (20th September'2022) who choose to carry forward their bid on T+1 Day (21st September'2022)<_o3a_p>

Session Timings:<_o3a_p>

LIVE OFS SESSION <_o3a_p> Date<_o3a_p> Day<_o3a_p> FROM<_o3a_p> TO<_o3a_p> Bid Entry Period (IC/MF/OTH/NII)<_o3a_p> 20th September'2022<_o3a_p> T <_o3a_p> 9.15 AM<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Bid Modification and Cancellation<_o3a_p> 20th September'2022<_o3a_p> T <_o3a_p> 9.15 AM<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Give up/Take up <_o3a_p> 21st September'2022<_o3a_p> T + 1*<_o3a_p> 10.00 AM<_o3a_p> 1.00 PM<_o3a_p> Bid Entry Period (RI/RIC) @<_o3a_p> 21st September'2022<_o3a_p> T + 1<_o3a_p> 9.15 AM<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Bid Modification and Cancellation<_o3a_p> 21st September'2022<_o3a_p> T + 1<_o3a_p> 9.15 AM<_o3a_p> 3.30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Give up/Take up <_o3a_p> 22nd September'2022<_o3a_p> T + 2*<_o3a_p> 10.00 AM<_o3a_p> 1.00 PM<_o3a_p>

*Only for Institutional Investor bids of 0% Margin bids<_o3a_p>

@ And Un-Allocated Bidders on T Day (20th September'2022) who choose to carry forward their bid on T+1 Day (21st September'2022)<_o3a_p>

OFS Module Accessibility<_o3a_p>

URL for accessing iBBS platform<_o3a_p> Internet : https://ibbs.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> Leased Line** : https://ibbsll.bseindia.com/ <_o3a_p> URL for accessing RTRMS<_o3a_p> Internet : https://rtrms.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> Leased Line** : https://rtrmsll.bseindia.com/ <_o3a_p> URL for accessing Extranet for Files (for Members & Custodians)**<_o3a_p> Internet : https://member.bseindia.com/<_o3a_p> Leased Line** : https://memberll.bseindia.com/ <_o3a_p>

** - For details on setting for accessing Leased Line URL Refer Exchange Circular No. - 20170503-12 <_o3a_p>

Categories for Bidding<_o3a_p>

Investor Type<_o3a_p> Bidding<_o3a_p> Category<_o3a_p> Margin Type<_o3a_p> Collateral Type for Bidding<_o3a_p> Bid Day<_o3a_p> Settlement Day<_o3a_p> Retail Investor<_o3a_p> IND, HUF, NRI<_o3a_p> (Bid value up to Rs. 2 Lacs)<_o3a_p> RI & RIC<_o3a_p> Upfront 100% Margin<_o3a_p> Cash & Cash Equivalents<_o3a_p> T + 1<_o3a_p> T + 3<_o3a_p> Retail Investors - IND, HUF, NRI<_o3a_p> (Bid value above Rs. 2 Lacs)<_o3a_p> NII<_o3a_p> Upfront 100% Margin<_o3a_p> Cash <_o3a_p> T<_o3a_p> T + 1<_o3a_p> T + 1*<_o3a_p> T + 2<_o3a_p> Non-Institutional Investor<_o3a_p> NII<_o3a_p> Upfront 100% Margin<_o3a_p> Cash<_o3a_p> T<_o3a_p> T + 1<_o3a_p> T + 1*<_o3a_p> T + 2<_o3a_p> Institutional Investor<_o3a_p> MF, IC, OTHS<_o3a_p> Upfront 100% Margin<_o3a_p> Cash <_o3a_p> T<_o3a_p> T + 1<_o3a_p> T + 1*<_o3a_p> T + 2<_o3a_p> Institutional Investor<_o3a_p> MF, IC, OTHS<_o3a_p> 0% Margin<_o3a_p> Cash<_o3a_p> T<_o3a_p> T + 2<_o3a_p> T + 1*<_o3a_p> T + 3<_o3a_p>

#Category Description: MF: Mutual Fund, IC: Insurance Company, NII: Non Institutional Investors (Includes, Individual, HUF, TRUST, Body Corporates, PMS), OTHS: Others (Includes FII, FI, Banks), RI: Retail Investors (Includes, Individual, HUF, NRI) RIC: Retail Investors Bidding at Cut off<_o3a_p>

* Non-Retail Bids carried forward from T day to T+1 Day.<_o3a_p>

Please Note: <_o3a_p>

Retail Investor shall mean an individual investor who places bids for shares of total value of not more than Rs.2 lakhs <_o3a_p> Retail Investors have an Option to bid in "RI" "RIC" and/or "NII" category. <_o3a_p>

Retail Investors can bid in "RI" and "RIC" Category upto (i.e. less or equal to) Rs 2 lacs<_o3a_p>

Multiple bidding will be allowed.<_o3a_p>

Retail Investors bidding in NII category will not be eligible for discount (if any) offered by Seller(s).<_o3a_p>

If the cumulative bid value of a retail investor across Exchanges in "RI" "RIC" and "NII" category exceeds Rs.2 lacs, the bids in the "RI" and" RIC" category shall become ineligible <_o3a_p>

If the cumulative bid value of a retail investor in "RI" and "RIC" across Exchanges exceeds Rs. 2 Lacs, all such bids will not be eligible for allocation<_o3a_p>

To place Retail Investor bids at Cut Off Price, Users are required to select RIC category<_o3a_p>

Cut-off price will be determined based on the bids received on T Day<_o3a_p>

Margin will be blocked on Cut-off price of Non-Retail Investors<_o3a_p>

There is no change in rule and mechanism for bidding for Other Categories - NII, MF, IC, OTHS <_o3a_p>

The un-allocated bids of T day will be available for carry forward in the Un-allocated Bid Book on T+1 day<_o3a_p>

Further note that, price bids in Retail Category will not be allowed below the cut off price decided in the Non Retail category on T Day. <_o3a_p>

File Download Details: <_o3a_p>

Files<_o3a_p> Category<_o3a_p> Date<_o3a_p> Day<_o3a_p> Timings<_o3a_p> Download of Allocation file from iBBS module<_o3a_p> IC, MF.OTH, NII<_o3a_p> 20th September'2022<_o3a_p> T<_o3a_p> 6:00 P.M. onwards<_o3a_p> Download of Trade file and from extranet<_o3a_p> IC, MF.OTH, NII<_o3a_p> 20th September'2022<_o3a_p> T<_o3a_p> 6:30 P.M. onwards<_o3a_p> Download of Allocation file from iBBS module<_o3a_p> RI/ RIC and/ or Unallocated Bids of T Day <_o3a_p> 21st September'2022<_o3a_p> T + 1<_o3a_p> 6:00 P.M. onwards<_o3a_p> Download of Trade file and from extranet<_o3a_p> RI/ RIC and/ or Unallocated Bids of T Day <_o3a_p> 21st September'2022<_o3a_p> T + 1<_o3a_p> 6:30 P.M. onwards<_o3a_p>

Settlement Details:<_o3a_p>

T Day's Bidding<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Settlement Type<_o3a_p> OFS <_o3a_p> Settlement Number<_o3a_p> 2223015<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Non-Retail<_o3a_p> Pay-in of funds (For 100% margin bids).<_o3a_p> (T+1 Day) 21st September'2022 by10.00 A.M.<_o3a_p> Pay-out of Funds / Securities (For 100% margin bids).<_o3a_p> (T+1 Day) 21st September'2022 by12:30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Settlement Type<_o3a_p> OFST2 <_o3a_p> Pay in funds (For 0% margin bids).<_o3a_p> (T+2 Day) 22nd September'2022 by 10.00 A.M.<_o3a_p> Pay out of Funds / Securities ( For 0% margin bids)<_o3a_p> (T+2 Day) 22nd September'2022 by 12:30 P.M.<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> T+1 Day's Bidding<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Settlement Type<_o3a_p> OFS <_o3a_p> Settlement Number<_o3a_p> 2223016<_o3a_p> <_o3a_p> Un-allocated carried forward bids of T day and Retail bids. <_o3a_p> Pay-in of funds (For 100% margin bids).<_o3a_p> (T+2 Day) 22nd September'2022 by 10.00 A.M.<_o3a_p> Pay-out of Funds / Securities (For 100% margin bids).<_o3a_p> (T+2 Day) 22nd September'2022 by 12:30 P.M.<_o3a_p> Settlement Type<_o3a_p> OFST2 <_o3a_p> Pay in funds (For 0% margin bids and Retail bids).<_o3a_p> (T+3 Day) 23rd September'2022 by 10.00 A.M.<_o3a_p> Pay out of Funds / Securities (For 0% margin bids and retail bids)<_o3a_p> (T+3 Day) 23rd September'2022 by 12:30 P.M.<_o3a_p>

Further notes:<_o3a_p>

1. Also refer to the Exchange Notices No. 20210322-21 dated March 22, 2021, Notice no. 20160218-33 dated February 18th, 2016 and Notices No 20200701 - 27 dated July 1st, 2020 for operational instructions for participation in OFS.<_o3a_p>

2. If no securities are allocated there will be no EOD files generated in extranet.<_o3a_p> 3. Members and Custodians to note that if no securities are allocated then the cash collateral deposited will be released at EOD on T day.<_o3a_p>

Institutional Investors have an option to pay for 100% upfront margin or 0% Margin (no margin). Whereas, Non-Institutional Investors have to pay 100% margin only.<_o3a_p> In respect of bids in the Retail Category (RI) and Retail Individual Investor (RIC), Clearing Corporation shall collect margin to the extent of 100% of order value in cash or cash equivalents. Pay-in and pay-out for retail bids shall take place as per normal secondary market transactions.<_o3a_p>

6. Members will also have a facility for on-line real-time give-up of bids to the Custodians for their confirmation. In such cases, on confirmation of 100% margin bids by Custodians, the cash collateral of the Custodians will be directly adjusted upfront on an on-line real-time basis without adjusting the bidding Member's cash collateral. For this purpose, the bid entry screen would enable the Member to give up bids to Custodians at the time of bidding. However, such bids will be treated as incomplete bids and will be given temporary bid ids till confirmation by the Custodians. Once these 100% margin bids are accepted by Custodians via RTRMS, the bids will be treated as confirmed bids. If the 100% margin online given-up bids are either rejected by the Custodians or not confirmed by the Custodians till end of the bid session on T Day & T+1 Day (for the bids of T+1 Day) (by 3:30 PM), then such bids will be treated as cancelled and will accordingly lapse. <_o3a_p>

The following orders shall be valid in the OFS window: <_o3a_p>

a. Orders with 100% of margin paid upfront by institutional investors and non-institutional investors. Such orders can be modified or cancelled at any time during the trading hours. <_o3a_p> b. Orders without paying upfront margin by institutional investors only. Such orders cannot be modified or cancelled by the investors or stock brokers, except for making upward revision in the price or quantity. <_o3a_p>

Information on Login Ids and Resetting passwords<_o3a_p>

Members and Custodians are requested to use the following contacts for any information on creation of new login ids and resetting of passwords:<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p> Point contact<_o3a_p> Contact<_o3a_p> Email<_o3a_p> iBBS OFS (New Users)<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> 022-22728005<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> iBBS OFS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> 022-22728215<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> RTRMS (New Users)<_o3a_p> BSE RTRMS<_o3a_p> 022-22728080<_o3a_p> rtrms@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> RTRMS (Reset Password)<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> 022-22728215<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Extranet(Reset Password) <_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> 022-22728215<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Webx<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> 022-22728215<_o3a_p> user.trdops@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

For Further Details on iBBS OFS, Clearing & Settlement and Collateral Management<_o3a_p>

System<_o3a_p> Point contact<_o3a_p> Contact<_o3a_p> Email<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> Sandeep Pujari <_o3a_p> 022-22728376 <_o3a_p> sandeep.pujari@bseindia.com <_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> Rushi Bhoir<_o3a_p> 022-22728226<_o3a_p> Rushi.bhoir@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Trading Operations<_o3a_p> Hormazdiar Mobedji<_o3a_p> 022-22725626<_o3a_p> hormaz.mobedji@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Listing Sales<_o3a_p> Rinkesh Gaikwad<_o3a_p> 022-22728179<_o3a_p> Rinkesh.gaikwad@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Listing Sales<_o3a_p> Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p> 022-22728934<_o3a_p> atul.dhotre@bseindia.com<_o3a_p> Settlement<_o3a_p> Ajay Darji<_o3a_p> 022-22728468<_o3a_p> ajay.darji@icclindia.com<_o3a_p> Settlement<_o3a_p> Dhananjay Chauhan<_o3a_p> 022-22725628<_o3a_p> Dhananjay.chauhan@ icclindia.com<_o3a_p> Collateral Management<_o3a_p> Gaurav Patel<_o3a_p> 022-22728843<_o3a_p> Gaurav.patel@bseindia.com<_o3a_p>

Sandeep Pujari Bhushan Mokashi Hitesh Shah<_o3a_p>

DGM- Trading Operations General Manager- Listing Sales DGM- ICCL<_o3a_p>

September 19th, 2022<_o3a_p>