BSE : Opening of Offer for Sale for Kintech Renewables Limited

Trading and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to refer to notice nos. 20190118-43 dated January 18, 2019 and 20200701-27 dated July 01,2020, detailing Revised Guidelines for Bidding in Offer for Sale (OFS) Segment. The above guidelines were issued by the Exchange with reference to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/DOPI/CIR/P/2018/159 dated December 28, 2018 regarding "Review of Offer for Sale (OFS) of Shares through Stock Exchange Mechanism".

All Market Participants are hereby that Mr.Gaurank Singhal and Mr. Aditya Singhal, the seller promoters of Kintech Renewables Limited, propose to sell upto 1,96,949 equity shares of face value of Rs.10.00/- (representing up to 19.69% of the share capital of the Company) ("Offer Size") on November 25, 2022 ("T Day") (for Non-Retail Investors only) and on November 28, 2022 ("T+1 Day") (for Retail Investors and for Non-Retail Investors from T Day, who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids) (the Equity Shares forming part of the Offer Size will hereinafter be referred to as the "Sale Shares"), through a separate, designated window of BSE Limited ("BSE"), and in accordance with a) the "Comprehensive Guidelines on Offer for Sale (OFS) of Shares by Promoters through the Stock Exchange Mechanism" issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (the "SEBI") through its circular no. CIR/MRD/DP/18/2012 dated July 18, 2012 as amended and updated by circulars nos. CIR/MRD/DP/04/2013 dated January 25, 2013, CIR/MRD/DP/17/2013 dated May 30, 2013, CIR/MRD/DP/24/2014 dated August 8, 2014, CIR/MRD/DP/32/2014 dated December 1 2014, CIR/MRD/DP/12/2015 dated June 26, 2015, CIR/MRD/DP/36/2016 dated February 15, 2016, CIR/MRD/DP/65/2017 dated June 27, 2017 and SEBI/HO/MRD/DOPI/CIR/P/2018/159 dated December 28, 2018 (the "OFS Circular"), and section 21 of chapter 1 of the "Master Circular for Stock Exchange and Clearing Corporation" issued by the SEBI through its circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/DP/CIR/P/117 dated October 25, 2019 (the "OFS Master Circular", and together with the OFS Circular, the "SEBI OFS Circulars"); b) the "Revised Operational Guidelines for Offer for Sale (OFS) Segment" issued by BSE through its notice no. 20200701-27 dated July 1, 2020 and, to the extent applicable, the previous notices issued by BSE in this regard.<_o3a_p>

The particulars of the above offer for sale are attached to this notice.<_o3a_p>

The said offer is exclusively on BSE.<_o3a_p>

The floor price of the Offer shall be Rs.480.00/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Eighty Only) per Equity Share.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that the Exchange would disseminate the details of this Offer for Sale on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

November 24, 2022