Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-24 am EST
568.95 INR   +1.93%
06:34aBse : Opening of Offer for Sale for Kintech Renewables Limited
PU
06:14aBse : Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment-update
PU
05:44aBse : Introduction of New Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) products.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Opening of Offer for Sale for Kintech Renewables Limited

11/24/2022 | 06:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221124-24 Notice Date 24 Nov 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Opening of Offer for Sale for Kintech Renewables Limited
Attachments OFS Announcment_Kintech.pdf ;
Content

Trading and Custodian Members of the Exchange are requested to refer to notice nos. 20190118-43 dated January 18, 2019 and 20200701-27 dated July 01,2020, detailing Revised Guidelines for Bidding in Offer for Sale (OFS) Segment. The above guidelines were issued by the Exchange with reference to Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/DOPI/CIR/P/2018/159 dated December 28, 2018 regarding "Review of Offer for Sale (OFS) of Shares through Stock Exchange Mechanism".

All Market Participants are hereby that Mr.Gaurank Singhal and Mr. Aditya Singhal, the seller promoters of Kintech Renewables Limited, propose to sell upto 1,96,949 equity shares of face value of Rs.10.00/- (representing up to 19.69% of the share capital of the Company) ("Offer Size") on November 25, 2022 ("T Day") (for Non-Retail Investors only) and on November 28, 2022 ("T+1 Day") (for Retail Investors and for Non-Retail Investors from T Day, who choose to carry forward their un-allotted bids) (the Equity Shares forming part of the Offer Size will hereinafter be referred to as the "Sale Shares"), through a separate, designated window of BSE Limited ("BSE"), and in accordance with a) the "Comprehensive Guidelines on Offer for Sale (OFS) of Shares by Promoters through the Stock Exchange Mechanism" issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (the "SEBI") through its circular no. CIR/MRD/DP/18/2012 dated July 18, 2012 as amended and updated by circulars nos. CIR/MRD/DP/04/2013 dated January 25, 2013, CIR/MRD/DP/17/2013 dated May 30, 2013, CIR/MRD/DP/24/2014 dated August 8, 2014, CIR/MRD/DP/32/2014 dated December 1 2014, CIR/MRD/DP/12/2015 dated June 26, 2015, CIR/MRD/DP/36/2016 dated February 15, 2016, CIR/MRD/DP/65/2017 dated June 27, 2017 and SEBI/HO/MRD/DOPI/CIR/P/2018/159 dated December 28, 2018 (the "OFS Circular"), and section 21 of chapter 1 of the "Master Circular for Stock Exchange and Clearing Corporation" issued by the SEBI through its circular no. SEBI/HO/MRD/DP/CIR/P/117 dated October 25, 2019 (the "OFS Master Circular", and together with the OFS Circular, the "SEBI OFS Circulars"); b) the "Revised Operational Guidelines for Offer for Sale (OFS) Segment" issued by BSE through its notice no. 20200701-27 dated July 1, 2020 and, to the extent applicable, the previous notices issued by BSE in this regard.<_o3a_p>

The particulars of the above offer for sale are attached to this notice.<_o3a_p>

The said offer is exclusively on BSE.<_o3a_p>

The floor price of the Offer shall be Rs.480.00/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Eighty Only) per Equity Share.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that the Exchange would disseminate the details of this Offer for Sale on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

November 24, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 11:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
06:34aBse : Opening of Offer for Sale for Kintech Renewables Limited
PU
06:14aBse : Revision in Transaction Charges in Equity Segment-update
PU
05:44aBse : Introduction of New Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) products.
PU
05:44aRevocation Of Suspension In Trading : 513575)
PU
05:34aBse : Changes to the S&P BSE Indices
PU
05:34aBse : Addition to the S&P BSE IPO Index
PU
04:54aBse : Mock Trading on Saturday, November 26, 2022 for Commodity Derivatives segment
PU
04:54aBse : Mock Trading on Saturday, November 26, 2022 for Currency Derivatives segment
PU
04:54aBse : Mock Trading on Saturday, November 26, 2022 for Electronic Gold Receipts segment
PU
04:54aBse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of Modis Navnirman Ltd
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 91,8 M 91,8 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,9x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 75 609 M 925 M 925 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,16x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 558,15 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-12.72%925
CME GROUP INC.-22.96%63 312
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-42.05%12 071
ASX LIMITED-22.96%9 308
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.70%7 449
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY34.82%5 415