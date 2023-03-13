BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Abirami Financial Services (India) Limited

Notice No. 20230313-3 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Abirami Financial Services (India) Limited Attachments Final Letter of Offer_Abirami.pdf ; Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated Nov 02, 2020 and 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 has issued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.

All Market Participants are hereby informed that Abirami Financial Services (India) Limited ("The Company") has announced an Offer to Buyback upto 6,00,000 (Six Lakhs) fully paid-up equity shares of the company, having face value of Rs.10.00/- (Rupees Ten Only) each ('Equity Shares'), representing 10.00% (Ten Percent) of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity capital of the company, from the equity shareholders/ beneficial owners of equity shares of the company as on Friday, January 27, 2023, (Record Date) on a proportionate basis, through the 'Tender Offer' route as prescribed under the Sebi Buy-Back Regulations, at a price of Rs.28.00/- (Rupees Twenty-Eight Only) per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.1,68,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Sixty-Eight Lakhs Only) excluding transaction costs (The 'Buy-Back'), from March 14, 2023, 2022 to March 28, 2023 (excluding March 22, 2023due to SEBI holiday).

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020 and the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde

Assistant General Manager

Listing Sales & Ops

March 13, 2023