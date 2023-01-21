Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:46 2023-01-20 am EST
521.40 INR   +0.31%
05:31aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for KAMA Holdings Limited
PU
01:31aBse : Temporary discontinuation of STP/AMC STP & SWP on BSE StAR MF platform - Update
PU
01/20Bse : Exclusion of Futures and Options contracts of 2 Securities from Equity Derivatives Segment
PU
BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for KAMA Holdings Limited

01/21/2023 | 05:31am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230121-2 Notice Date 21 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Buyback) for KAMA Holdings Limited
Attachments KAMA Holdings Ltd - LOF.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated Nov 02, 2020 and 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 has issued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.<_o3a_p>

All Market Participants are hereby informed that KAMA Holdings Limited ("The Company") has announced an offer to buyback upto 34,500 (Thirty Four Thousand Five Hundred) fully paid-up equity shares of the company, having face value of Rs.10 (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each ("Equity Shares"), representing 0.53% of the total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity capital of the company, from the equity shareholders / beneficial owners of equity shares of the company as on December 23, 2022 (Record Date) on a proportionate basis, through the "Tender Offer" route as prescribed under the SEBI Buyback Regulations, at a price of Rs.14,500 (Indian Rupees Fourteen Thousand Five Hundred Only) per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs.50,02,50,000 (Indian Rupees Fifty Crore Two Lac Fifty Thousand Only) excluding transaction costs (The "Buyback"), from January 31, 2023, 2022 to February 13, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020 and the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

January 21, 2023

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2023 10:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
