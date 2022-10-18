BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Shyam Century Ferrous Limited

Notice No. 20221018-12 Notice Date 18 Oct 2022 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Shyam Century Ferrous Limited Attachments SCFL_Letter of Offer.pdf ; Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated Nov 02, 2020 and 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 has issued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.



All Market Participants are hereby informed that Shyam Century Ferrous Limited ("The Company") has announced a Cash Offer to buyback not exceeding 1,00,00,000 (One Crore Only) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) each ("Equity Shares"), representing 4.50% of the present outstanding equity shares of the company, from all the existing public shareholders / beneficial owners of The Company as on September 27, 2022 (record date) on a proportionate basis, through the tender offer route at a price of Rs.28/- (Rupees Twenty Eight Only) per equity share, for an aggregate amount up to Rs.28,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Eight Crores Only), from October 25, 2022 to November 9, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020 and the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre <_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

October 18, 2022