Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:34 2022-10-18 am EDT
588.85 INR   +0.03%
05:13aBse : Comments / feedback on the XBRL being introduced for submission of Announcements pertaining to Acquisition, Amalgamation, Merger/De-merger, Sale or disposal of unit, Other Restructuring
PU
05:13aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Shyam Century Ferrous Limited
PU
04:43aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for VELOX INDUSTRIES LTD.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Shyam Century Ferrous Limited

10/18/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221018-12 Notice Date 18 Oct 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Shyam Century Ferrous Limited
Attachments SCFL_Letter of Offer.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated Nov 02, 2020 and 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 has issued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.

All Market Participants are hereby informed that Shyam Century Ferrous Limited ("The Company") has announced a Cash Offer to buyback not exceeding 1,00,00,000 (One Crore Only) fully paid-up equity shares of the Company, having face value of Re.1/- (Rupee One Only) each ("Equity Shares"), representing 4.50% of the present outstanding equity shares of the company, from all the existing public shareholders / beneficial owners of The Company as on September 27, 2022 (record date) on a proportionate basis, through the tender offer route at a price of Rs.28/- (Rupees Twenty Eight Only) per equity share, for an aggregate amount up to Rs.28,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Eight Crores Only), from October 25, 2022 to November 9, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020 and the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre <_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

October 18, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 09:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
05:13aBse : Comments / feedback on the XBRL being introduced for submission of Announcements per..
PU
05:13aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Shyam Century Ferro..
PU
04:43aBse : Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) for VELOX IND..
PU
03:53aBse : Revised Settlement Schedule Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for QU..
PU
03:53aBse : Demat Auction - 136/636
PU
03:03aBse : Listing of 25 Bonus Equity Shares kept in abeyance of ICICI Bank Ltd.
PU
02:43aBse : Listing of Equity Shares of Pace E-Commerce Ventures Limited
PU
01:23aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Velox Industries Li..
PU
10/17Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on October 21, ..
PU
10/17Bse : Submission of Internal Audit Report for half year ended September 30, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,5x
Yield 2023 2,16%
Capitalization 79 740 M 971 M 971 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,24x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 588,65 INR
Average target price 612,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.95%971
CME GROUP INC.-23.77%62 596
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.16%11 227
ASX LIMITED-27.74%8 172
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-21.92%6 960
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY63.75%6 576