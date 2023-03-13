BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Sportking India Limited

Notice No. 20230313-38 Notice Date 13 Mar 2023 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Sportking India Limited Attachments Letter of Offer_Sportking.pdf ; Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated Nov 02, 2020 and 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 has issued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.

All Market Participants are hereby informed that Sportking India Limited ("The Company") has announced an Offer to Buyback up to 5,80,000 (Five Lakh Eighty Thousand) fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each ("Equity Shares" Or "Shares") representing 4.37% of the total number of equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity capital and total number of equity shares in the paid-up equity share capital as per the latest audited financial statements of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 of the company, from all the eligible shareholders /beneficiary owners of equity shares the company as on the record date i.e. Friday, February 10, 2023 on a proportionate basis through the "Tender Offer" route (through stock exchange mechanism) at a price of Rs.950/- (Rupees Nine Hundred Fifty Only) per equity share for an aggregate amount of upto Rs.55,10,00,000/- (Rupees Fifty Five Crore Ten Lakh Only) excluding transaction costs ("Buyback"),from March 15, 2023, 2022 to March 29, 2023 (excluding March 22, 2023due to SEBI holiday).

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for perusal.

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020 and the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.

March 13, 2023