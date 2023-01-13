Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:12 2023-01-13 am EST
534.40 INR   +0.36%
BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Triveni Turbine Limited

01/13/2023 | 07:20am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230113-19 Notice Date 13 Jan 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Buyback) for Triveni Turbine Limited
Attachments Triveni Turbine- Letter of Offer.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated November 02, 2020 and 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 has issued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.

All Market Participants are hereby informed that Triveni Turbine Limited ("The Company") has announced an Offer to Buyback not exceeding 54,28,571 (Fifty Four Lakhs Twenty Eight Thousand Five Hundred And Seventy One) fully paid up equity shares of the company of the face value of Rs.1/- (Indian Rupee One Only) each, from all eligible shareholders (equity shareholders as on the record date, being December 23, 2022) on a proportionate basis, through the 'Tender Offer' process, at a price of Rs.350/- (Indian Rupees Three Hundred And Fifty Only) per equity share, payable in cash, for an aggregate maximum amount not exceeding Rs.190,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees One Hundred And Ninety Crores Only) excluding the transaction costs.,from January 17, 2023, 2022 to January 31, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017, 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020 and the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

January 13, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
