Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-09-13 am EDT
683.30 INR   -0.09%
02:10aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited
PU
01:50aBSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of EP Biocomposites Limited
PU
09/12BSE : Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system and compliance to the supplementary guidelines issued by FIU in 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited

09/13/2022 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220913-3 Notice Date 13 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited
Attachments Letter of Offer of Arunjyoti.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017,20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated 02 Nov 2020, 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 hasissued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.<_o3a_p>

All Market Participants are hereby informed that an Open Offer ("Offer") is made by Mr. Pabbathi Badari Narayan Murthy ("Acquirer 1"), Mr. Dathvik Pabbathi ("Acquirer 2") and Mr. P S R Mahalakshmiprasanna ("Acquirer 3") (Collectively the Acquirer 1, Acquirer 2, and Acquirer 3 are hereinafter referred to as the "Acquirers") to the existing public shareholders of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited ("Target Company") to acquire up to 5,38,434 (Five Lakhs Thirty-Eight Thousand Four Hundred And Thirty-Four) equity shares face value of Rs.10.00/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, representing 26.00% (Twenty Six Percent) of the voting share capital of the Target Company, at an offer price of Rs.30.00/- (Rupees Thirty Only) per offer share to the public shareholders of the Target Company, in pursuance of the provisions of Regulations 3 (1) and 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, for the substantial acquisition of Equity Shares and Voting Share capital accompanied with a change in control and the management of the Target Company, from September20, 2022 to October 03, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for your perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the Revised Guidelines of SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017 and 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 along with the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre <_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

September 13, 2022<_o3a_p>

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 06:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:10aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Arunjyoti Bio Ventu..
PU
01:50aBSE : Change in Group of Equity Shares of EP Biocomposites Limited
PU
09/12BSE : Registration of the Reporting Entities (REs) in FINnet 2.0 system and compliance to ..
PU
09/12BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Priapus Infrastructure Limi..
PU
09/12BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Fermi Solarfarms Private Li..
PU
09/12BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Avaada Solarise Energy Priv..
PU
09/12BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Asirvad Microfinance Limite..
PU
09/12BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Clean Sustainable Energy Pr..
PU
09/12BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of Sepset Constructions Limite..
PU
09/12BSE : Part Redemption and payment of interest on Debentures of NV Projects Private Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,9 M 29,9 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,1x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 92 643 M 1 168 M 1 168 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 683,90 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED6.94%1 168
CME GROUP INC.-12.37%71 963
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-32.07%13 907
ASX LIMITED-18.93%10 037
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-16.80%7 752
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-40.49%3 679