Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-09-23 am EDT
632.00 INR   -1.86%
07:41aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF EXCEL REALTY N INFRA LIMITED (SCRIP CODE : 533090)
PU
07:21aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Baroda Rayon Corporation Limited
PU
07:11aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Baroda Rayon Corporation Limited

09/23/2022 | 07:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20220923-25 Notice Date 23 Sep 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Baroda Rayon Corporation Limited
Attachments Letter of Offer_BARODA Rayon.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017,20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated 02 Nov 2020, 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 hasissued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.<_o3a_p>

All Market Participants are hereby informed that an Open Offer ("Offer") is made by Mr. Damodarbhai B Patel ("Acquirer 1"), Mr. Mohanlal Bhimjibhai Patel ("Acquirer 2"), Mr. Viral D Bhavani ("Acquirer 3") and Sejima Texyarn Private Limited ("Acquirer 4") (Collectively the Acquirer 1, Acquirer 2, Acquirer 3, and Acquirer 4 are hereinafter referred to as the "Acquirers"); and Mr. Raj Bhavani ("PAC 1"), Mr. Umang Bhavani ("PAC 2"), Mrs. Hetal Dipeshbhai Bhavani ("PAC 3") and Mr. Upesh Bhavani ("PAC 4") (PAC 1, PAC 2, PAC 3, and PAC 4 are hereinafter collectively referred to as "PACs") to the existing public shareholders of Baroda Rayon Corporation Limited ("Target Company") to acquire 59,56,953 (Fifty-Nine Lakhs Fifty-Six Thousand Nine Hundred And Fifty-Three) equity shares of face value of Rs.10.00/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, representing 26.00% (Twenty-Six Percent) of the voting share capital of the Target Company, at an offer price of Rs.9.80/- (Rupees Nine And Eighty Paise Only), in pursuance of the provisions of Regulations 3(1), 3(2), 4, and 5(1) of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, for the substantial acquisition of Equity Shares and Voting Share capital accompanied with a change in control and the management of the Target Company, from September 26, 2022 to October 10, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for your perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the Revised Guidelines of SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017 and 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 along with the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

September 23, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2022 11:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
07:41aNEW ISIN NUMBER OF EXCEL REALTY N IN : 533090)
PU
07:21aBSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Baroda Rayon Corpor..
PU
07:11aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Estate Developers Pvt Ltd
PU
07:11aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Parsvnath Rail Land Project Pvt Ltd
PU
07:01aBSE : Launch of NFO with SIP facility of MOTILAL OSWAL Mutual Fund on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
05:30aBSE : Suspension of Trading and Payment of Interest on Bonds of IFCI VENTURE CAPITAL FUNDS..
PU
05:30aBSE : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of RELIANCE COMMERCIAL FINANCE LIMITED.
PU
05:30aBSE : Part Redemption & Payment of Interest on Debentures of Northern Arc Capital Ltd.
PU
05:00aBSE : Part Redemption of Debentures of Ashv Finance Limited
PU
05:00aBSE : Delisting of Securities.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 108 M 100 M 100 M
Net income 2023 2 373 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 42,5x
Yield 2023 1,98%
Capitalization 87 231 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,8x
Capi. / Sales 2024 9,54x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 643,95 INR
Average target price 617,08 INR
Spread / Average Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED0.70%1 076
CME GROUP INC.-19.75%65 895
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-39.88%12 306
ASX LIMITED-22.51%9 245
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-19.98%7 505
DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET P.J.S.C.-41.20%3 635