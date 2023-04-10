BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Dentax (India) Limited

Notice No. 20230410-5 Notice Date 10 Apr 2023 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Dentax (India) Limited Attachments LOF_Dentax pdf.pdf ; Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017,20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated 02 Nov 2020, 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 hasissued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.

All Market Participants are hereby informed that an Open Offer ("Offer") is made by Cabana Management Consultancy Private Limited ('Acquirer 1'), Mr. Sumit Govind Sharma ('Acquirer 2'), Ms. Priya Sumit Sharma ('Acquirer 3') and Ms. Koushal Govindprasad Sharma ('Acquirer 4') (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'Acquirers') to the existing public shareholders of Dentax (India) Limited ("Target Company") to acquire up to 26,20,363 (Twenty-Six Lakhs Twenty Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty Three) Equity Shares of face value of INR 10/- (Rupees Ten) each ('Offer Shares') each at a price of INR 10/- (Rupees Ten) each representing 26.00% of the emerging voting capital of the Target Company in, pursuant to Regulations 3(1) and 4 and other applicable regulations of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 and subsequent amendments thereto for substantial acquisition of shares and control over the Target Company, from April 13, 2023to April 27, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Target Company is listed at The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE).<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for your perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the Revised Guidelines of SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017 and 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 along with the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

