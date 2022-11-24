Advanced search
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  04:21 2022-11-24 am EST
568.25 INR   +1.81%
04:24aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of HCKK Ventures Limited
PU
03:34aBse : Availability of KOTAK ALL WEATHER DEBT FOF for ongoing transactions on BSE StAR MF Platform
PU
03:14aBse : Part Redemption of PTCs of Retail Securitisation Opportunities Trust
PU
BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of HCKK Ventures Limited

11/24/2022 | 04:24am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221124-11 Notice Date 24 Nov 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of HCKK Ventures Limited
Attachments HCKK_Letter of Offer.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017,20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated 02 Nov 2020, 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 hasissued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.<_o3a_p>

All Market Participants are hereby informed that an Open Offer ("Offer") is made by Mr. Amit Maheshwari ("Acquirer") along with Mr. Kunal Maheshwari ("PAC") to the existing public shareholders of HCKK Ventures Limited ("Target Company") to acquire up to 9,64,600 (Nine Lakh Sixty-Four Thousand Six Hundred) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each ('Offer Shares') representing 26.00% of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital and Voting Capital of Target company at a price of Rs. 16.08/- (Sixteen Rupees and Eight Paisa) per fully paid-up Equity Share payable in cash, pursuant to Regulations 3(1) & 4 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 and subsequent amendments thereto for substantial acquisition of shares and control over the Target Company, from December 02, 2022 to December 15, 2022.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for your perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the Revised Guidelines of SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017 and 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 along with the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

November 24, 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 09:23:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
