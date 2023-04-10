BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of SVP Housing Ltd

Notice No. 20230410-4 Notice Date 10 Apr 2023 Category Trading Segment Equity Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of SVP Housing Ltd Attachments Letter of Offer_SVP Housing.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017,20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated 02 Nov 2020, 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 hasissued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.



All Market Participants are hereby informed that an Open Offer ("Offer") is made by Mr. Vishnu Dutt Khandelwal ('Acquirer 1') and Mr. Sandeep Khandelwal ('Acquirer 2') (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'Acquirers') to the existing public shareholders of SVP Housing Limited ("Target Company") to acquire up to 29,07,500 (twenty nine lacs seven thousands five hundred) fully paid up equity shares representing 26.01% (twenty six per cent) of the total voting share capital at a cash offer of INR 15/- (rupees fifteen only) per fully paid up equity share of the face value of INR 10/- (rupees ten only) each, payable in Cash to the Public Shareholders of the Target Company, pursuant to Regulation 4 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations 2011, from April 11, 2023to April 25, 2023.<_o3a_p>

The marketable lot for the Equity Shares of the Target Company shall be 2500.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for your perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the Revised Guidelines of SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017 and 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 along with the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

April 10, 2023