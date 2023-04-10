Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  02:52:32 2023-04-10 am EDT
454.95 INR   +1.03%
02:36aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Dentax (India) Limited
PU
02:36aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of SVP Housing Ltd
PU
04/06Bse : Submission of Internal Audit Report for half year ended March 31, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of SVP Housing Ltd

04/10/2023 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230410-4 Notice Date 10 Apr 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of SVP Housing Ltd
Attachments Letter of Offer_SVP Housing.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017,20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated 02 Nov 2020, 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 hasissued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.

All Market Participants are hereby informed that an Open Offer ("Offer") is made by Mr. Vishnu Dutt Khandelwal ('Acquirer 1') and Mr. Sandeep Khandelwal ('Acquirer 2') (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'Acquirers') to the existing public shareholders of SVP Housing Limited ("Target Company") to acquire up to 29,07,500 (twenty nine lacs seven thousands five hundred) fully paid up equity shares representing 26.01% (twenty six per cent) of the total voting share capital at a cash offer of INR 15/- (rupees fifteen only) per fully paid up equity share of the face value of INR 10/- (rupees ten only) each, payable in Cash to the Public Shareholders of the Target Company, pursuant to Regulation 4 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations 2011, from April 11, 2023to April 25, 2023.<_o3a_p>

The marketable lot for the Equity Shares of the Target Company shall be 2500.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for your perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the Revised Guidelines of SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017 and 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 along with the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

April 10, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 06:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BSE LIMITED
02:36aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Dentax (India) Limi..
PU
02:36aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of SVP Housing Ltd
PU
04/06Bse : Submission of Internal Audit Report for half year ended March 31, 2023
PU
04/06Bse : Update Regarding debt securities of Embassy Property Developments Private Limited
PU
04/06Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of Kudgi Transmission Limited
PU
04/06Bse : Suspension of Trading in Debentures of ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Limited
PU
04/06Bse : Part Redemption on Debentures of GR AKKALKOT SOLAPUR HIGHWAY PRIVATE LIMITED
PU
04/06Bse : Open Market (Buyback) of Equity Shares of Emami Ltd
PU
04/06Bse : Listing of New Securities of Ruchi Infrastructure Ltd
PU
04/06Bse : Listing of New Securities of Sarveshwar Foods Limited
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 861 M 96,1 M 96,1 M
Net income 2023 1 703 M 20,8 M 20,8 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 206 M 206 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,7x
Yield 2023 2,58%
Capitalization 60 999 M 745 M 745 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,61x
EV / Sales 2024 5,03x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 450,30 INR
Average target price 531,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-17.36%745
CME GROUP INC.16.02%70 186
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.14.69%15 487
ASX LIMITED2.82%9 025
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.8.12%8 143
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-11.05%5 152
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer