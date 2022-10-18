Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:15 2022-10-18 am EDT
590.55 INR   +0.32%
01:23aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Velox Industries Limited
PU
10/17Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on October 21, 2022
PU
10/17Bse : Submission of Internal Audit Report for half year ended September 30, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Velox Industries Limited

10/18/2022 | 01:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221018-2 Notice Date 18 Oct 2022
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Velox Industries Limited
Attachments Letter of offer_Velox.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017,20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated 02 Nov 2020, 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 hasissued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.

All Market Participants are hereby informed that an Open Offer ("Offer") is made by Appu Financial Services Limited ("Acquirer") to the existing public shareholders of Velox Industries Limited ("Target Company") to acquire up to 20,53,150 (Twenty Lakhs Fifty-Three Thousand One Hundred Fifty) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each representing 25.75%(Twenty-Five point Seventy-Five Percent) * of the Emerging Voting Equity Share Capital of the Target company on a fully diluted basis, as of the tenth working day from the closure of the tendering period of the open offer ("Voting Share Capital" ), from the eligible shareholders of the Target Company of Rs. 10/- each at a price of Rs. 10.00/- per share ("Offer Price") payable in cash., pursuant to the Regulation 3(1) and 4, of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 and subsequent amendments thereof for substantial acquisition of shares / voting rights accompanied with change in control, from October 19, 2022 to November 04, 2022.<_o3a_p>

*An open offer in compliance with the provisions of Regulations 3 (1) and 4 of the SEBI (SAST) Regulations, is required to be given for atleast 26.00% (Twenty-Six Percent) of the of the Emerging Voting Equity Share Capital of the Target company, i.e. for 20,73,240 Equity Shares. However since, the shareholding of the public shareholders including the Investors (public shareholders who are proposed preferential Allottee's also), as on date of this LOF, is 25.75% (Twenty-Five point Seventy-Five Percent), therefore the Open Offer Shares represent 25.75% (Twenty-Five point Seventy-Five Percent) of the Emerging Voting Equity Share Capital of the Target Company and since the Investors (also a proposed preferential Allottee and proposed public shareholders) other than the Acquirer (also a proposed preferential Allottee and proposed promoter) do not intend participating in the open offer, the Open Offer is being made for 1,78,150 equity shares i.e. 2.23% Emerging Voting Equity Share Capital of the Target Company.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for your perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the Revised Guidelines of SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017 and 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 along with the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Atul Dhotre<_o3a_p>

Senior Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

October 17, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 05:21:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
01:23aBse : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Velox Industries Li..
PU
10/17Bse : Non-Competitive Bidding for Auction of GoI dated Securities (G-secs) on October 21, ..
PU
10/17Bse : Submission of Internal Audit Report for half year ended September 30, 2022
PU
10/17Bse : Final Order in the Matter of Money Desire Research
PU
10/17Bse : Order in the matter of Mr. Niraj Thakur, Proprietor of Empiric Trade
PU
10/17Bse : Listing of new debt securities of FINSTARS CAPITAL LIMITED
PU
10/17Bse : Listing of new Commercial Paper of IGH Holdings Private Limited
PU
10/17Bse : Listing of Bonus Equity Shares of INSECTICIDES (INDIA) LTD.
PU
10/17Bse : Listing of Units Of HDFC FMP 1395D Sept 2022- Series 46 a scheme under HDFC Mutual F..
PU
10/17Bse : Listing of equity shares of Dc Infotech and Communication Limited pursuant to Direct..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 8 202 M 99,8 M 99,8 M
Net income 2023 2 386 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,5x
Yield 2023 2,16%
Capitalization 79 740 M 971 M 971 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,72x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,24x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 588,65 INR
Average target price 612,08 INR
Spread / Average Target 3,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-6.91%971
CME GROUP INC.-23.77%61 758
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-45.16%10 908
ASX LIMITED-26.75%8 205
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.85%7 070
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY63.75%6 425