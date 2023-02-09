Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05:29:24 2023-02-09 am EST
505.70 INR   +3.90%
02/08Bse : SAT Order in the matter of Bull Research Investment Advisors Private Limited.
PU
02/08Bse : Rights issue of Equity Shares of Veer Global Infraconstruction Ltd
PU
02/08Bse : Tender Offer (Buyback) of Equity Shares of VRL Logistics Limited
PU
BSE : Opening of Offer to Buy – Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Yarn Syndicate Limited

02/09/2023 | 05:36am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230209-7 Notice Date 09 Feb 2023
Category Trading Segment Equity
Subject Opening of Offer to Buy - Acquisition Window (Takeover) of Yarn Syndicate Limited
Attachments Letter of Offer_Yarn.pdf ;
Content

Trading Members and Custodians are requested to note that Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeover, Buy Back and De-listing vide its circular no. CIR/CFD/POLICYCELL/1/2015 dated April 13, 2015 and no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016. The Exchange vide its notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017,20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 and 20200528-32 dated 28 May 2020,20201102-43 dated 02 Nov 2020, 20210825-62 dated Aug 25,2021 hasissued Revised Guidelines of Mechanism for acquisition of shares through Stock Exchange pursuant to Tender-Offers under Takeovers, Buy Back and Delisting.

All Market Participants are hereby informed that an Open Offer ("Offer") is made by Mr. Ravi Niranjan Pandya ("Acquirer") to the existing public shareholders of Yarn Syndicate Limited ("Target Company") to acquire up to 9,75,000 (Nine Lakhs Seventy-Five Thousand) Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs. 10.00/-(Rupees Ten Only) each representing 26.00% of the paid-up share capital of the Target Company at a price of Rs. 14.00/- (Rupees Fourteen Only) per fully paid up Equity Share payable in Cash, pursuant to Regulations 3(1) & 4 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 and subsequent amendments thereto for substantial acquisition of shares and control over the Target Company, from February 15, 2023to February 28, 2023.<_o3a_p>

Letter of Offer is herewith attached for your perusal.<_o3a_p>

Market participants are further requested to note that this offer will be as per the Revised Guidelines of SEBI circular no. CFD/DCR2/CIR/P/2016/131 dated Dec 09, 2016 and Exchange notice no. 20170210-16 dated Feb 10, 2017 and 20190424-35 dated April 24, 2019 along with the details of this Offer to Buy would be available on BSE Website - www.bseindia.com.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Mangesh Tayde<_o3a_p>

Assistant General Manager<_o3a_p>

Listing Sales & Ops<_o3a_p>

February 09, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 10:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 438 M 89,9 M 89,9 M
Net income 2023 1 797 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,6x
Yield 2023 1,91%
Capitalization 65 930 M 797 M 797 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 8,86x
Capi. / Sales 2024 7,14x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 486,70 INR
Average target price 585,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-10.68%797
CME GROUP INC.5.73%63 960
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.13.38%15 538
ASX LIMITED3.75%9 454
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.14%7 846
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-11.27%5 188