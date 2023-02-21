BSE : Order In the matter of activities of Mr. Mukesh Vishwakarma, proprietor of Striker

Notice No. 20230221-44 Notice Date 21 Feb 2023 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order In the matter of activities of Mr. Mukesh Vishwakarma, proprietor of Striker Attachments Order in the matter of Mr Mukesh Vishwakarma proprietor of Striker Stock Research.pdf ; Content

Sub: Order In the matter of activities of Mr. Mukesh Vishwakarma, proprietor of Striker

Stock Research as an Investment Adviser.

SEBI vide its order no. QJA/AS/WRO/WRO/23920/2022-23 dated February 21, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:

The Noticee is restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever, for a period of two (2) years from the date of this order.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Date: February 21, 2023