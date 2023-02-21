Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  BSE Limited
  News
  Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:23:18 2023-02-21 am EST
468.15 INR   -0.06%
10:41aBse : Order In the matter of activities of Mr. Mukesh Vishwakarma, proprietor of Striker
PU
10:21aBse : Part Redemption on Bonds of Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation
PU
10:11aBse : Part Redemption on Debentures of Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Limited
PU
BSE : Order In the matter of activities of Mr. Mukesh Vishwakarma, proprietor of Striker

02/21/2023 | 10:41am EST
NOTICES
Notice No. 20230221-44 Notice Date 21 Feb 2023
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Order In the matter of activities of Mr. Mukesh Vishwakarma, proprietor of Striker
Attachments Order in the matter of Mr Mukesh Vishwakarma proprietor of Striker Stock Research.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order In the matter of activities of Mr. Mukesh Vishwakarma, proprietor of Striker<_o3a_p>

Stock Research as an Investment Adviser.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no. QJA/AS/WRO/WRO/23920/2022-23 dated February 21, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

The Noticee is restrained from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner whatsoever, for a period of two (2) years from the date of this order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Roshani Shinde<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: February 21, 2023<_o3a_p>

Attachments

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 15:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 930 M 95,9 M 95,9 M
Net income 2023 1 762 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2023 16 895 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,9x
Yield 2023 2,48%
Capitalization 63 417 M 767 M 767 M
EV / Sales 2023 5,87x
EV / Sales 2024 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 468,45 INR
Average target price 573,75 INR
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sundararaman Ramamurthy Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-14.03%767
CME GROUP INC.12.18%67 859
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.11.77%15 095
ASX LIMITED0.68%9 165
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.3.64%7 722
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY-13.81%4 991