BSE : Order in respect of Balvir Singh In the matter of Alchemist Holdings Limited.

Sub: Order in respect of Balvir Singh In the matter of Alchemist Holdings Limited.



SEBI vide its order no. WTM/AN/ERO/ERO/24772/2022-23 dated March 20, 2023, has inter-alia issued following directions:



Mr. Balvir Singh is restrained and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, in any manner whatsoever, directly or indirectly, from the date of this Order, till the expiry of 4 (four) years from the date of completion of refunds to investors as directed above. Mr. Balvir Singh is also restrained from associating himself with any listed company and any public company which intends to raise money from the public from the date of this Order, till the expiry 4 (four) years from the date of completion of refunds to investors as directed above.





This Order is effective from the date of the order.



A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.



Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Date: March 20, 2023