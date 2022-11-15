Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. BSE Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSE   INE118H01025

BSE LIMITED

(BSE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-15 am EST
583.00 INR   -1.37%
09:42aBse : Order in respect of Global Invest Consultant and Advisor/The Global SNC/The Global – Prop Mr. Rakesh Aashware
PU
08:02aBse : Trading and settlement programme for institutional trading platform (itp) - sme segment for period from 01.12.2022 to 31.12.2022
PU
08:02aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR BASKET REPO & SPECIAL REPO SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.12.2022 to 31.12.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BSE : Order in respect of Global Invest Consultant and Advisor/The Global SNC/The Global – Prop Mr. Rakesh Aashware

11/15/2022 | 09:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOTICES
Notice No. 20221115-56 Notice Date 15 Nov 2022
Category Compliance Segment General
Subject Order in respect of Global Invest Consultant and Advisor/The Global SNC/The Global - Prop Mr. Rakesh Aashware
Attachments Order in the matter of Global Invest Consultant and Advisor The Global SNC The Global proprietor Mr Rakesh Aashware.pdf ;
Content

To<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

All Trading Members of the Exchanges<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Sub: Order in respect of Global Invest Consultant and Advisor/The Global SNC/The Global - Prop Mr. Rakesh Aashware.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no CGM/AA/QJC-1/WRO/WRO/21191/2022-23 dated November 15, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

· The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of Three (3) years from the date of this order or till the expiry of Three (3) years from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors as directed in para 30(b) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Jeevan Noronha Shubham Benere<_o3a_p>

Regulatory Correspondence Regulatory Correspondence <_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p>

Date: November 15, 2022

Disclaimer

BSE Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 14:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BSE LIMITED
09:42aBse : Order in respect of Global Invest Consultant and Advisor/The Global SNC/The Global &..
PU
08:02aBse : Trading and settlement programme for institutional trading platform (itp) - sme segm..
PU
08:02aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR BASKET REPO & SPECIAL REPO SEGMENT FOR THE PERI..
PU
08:02aBse : Trading and settlement programme for new debt segment (nds) for period from 01.12.20..
PU
08:02aBse : Settlement programme for the currency derivatives segment for the period from 01.12...
PU
08:02aBse : Settlement programme for the f & o segment for the period from 01.12.2022 to 31.12.2..
PU
08:02aBse : Trading and settlement programme for slb segment for period from 01.12.2022 to 31.12..
PU
08:02aBse : Trading and settlement programme for cash segment for the period from 01.12.2022 to ..
PU
07:52aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR MUTUAL FUND SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD 01.12.2022 t..
PU
07:52aBse : TRADING AND SETTLEMENT PROGRAMME FOR CORPORATE DEBT SEGMENT FOR THE PERIOD FROM 01.1..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 7 505 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
Net income 2023 2 367 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 36,9x
Yield 2023 2,11%
Capitalization 78 975 M 975 M 975 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 10,5x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 100%
Chart BSE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BSE Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BSE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 591,10 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nayan Chandrakant Mehta Chief Financial Officer
Subhash Sheoratan Mundra Chairman
Kersi Tavadia Chief Information Officer
Vishal Bhat Secretary & Compliance Officer
David Wright Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BSE LIMITED-7.57%988
CME GROUP INC.-23.88%62 557
TRADEWEB MARKETS INC.-41.89%12 104
ASX LIMITED-24.07%9 156
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC.-20.35%7 536
SAUDI TADAWUL GROUP HOLDING COMPANY40.86%5 658