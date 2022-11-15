BSE : Order in respect of Global Invest Consultant and Advisor/The Global SNC/The Global – Prop Mr. Rakesh Aashware

Notice No. 20221115-56 Notice Date 15 Nov 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in respect of Global Invest Consultant and Advisor/The Global SNC/The Global - Prop Mr. Rakesh Aashware Attachments Order in the matter of Global Invest Consultant and Advisor The Global SNC The Global proprietor Mr Rakesh Aashware.pdf ; Content

NOTICES

All Trading Members of the Exchanges

Sub: Order in respect of Global Invest Consultant and Advisor/The Global SNC/The Global - Prop Mr. Rakesh Aashware.

SEBI vide its order no CGM/AA/QJC-1/WRO/WRO/21191/2022-23 dated November 15, 2022, has inter-alia issued following directions:

· The Noticee is debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of Three (3) years from the date of this order or till the expiry of Three (3) years from the date of completion of refunds to complainants/ investors as directed in para 30(b) above, whichever is later.

This Order is effective from the date of the order.

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.

Trading members are advised to take note of the same and ensure compliance.

Date: November 15, 2022