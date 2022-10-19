BSE : Order in respect of Shri Pawan Bhise, Proprietor of the Global Research & Ors.

Notice No. 20221019-49 Notice Date 19 Oct 2022 Category Compliance Segment General Subject Order in respect of Shri Pawan Bhise, Proprietor of the Global Research & Ors. Attachments Final Order in the matter of Global Research.pdf ; Content

Sub: Under Sections 11(1), 11 (4) and 11B (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992.<_o3a_p>

In the matter of Unregistered Investment Advisory Services by The Global Research (Proprietor - Pawan Bhise).<_o3a_p>

SEBI vide its order no ED/ARB/WRO/WRO/20472/2022-23 dated October 19, 2022, has inter-alia directed that the noticee are debarred from accessing the securities market, directly or indirectly and are prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in any manner whatsoever, for a period of 2 (two) years from the date of this order or till the expiry of 2 (two) years from the date of completion of refunds to investors as directed in paragraph 27(i) above, whichever is later.<_o3a_p>

This Order is effective from the date of the order.<_o3a_p>

A copy of the said Order is attached herewith and available on the SEBI website www.sebi.gov.in.<_o3a_p>

<_o3a_p> Date: October 19, 2022